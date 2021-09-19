CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baechle named Beachwood Chamber executive director

Cleveland Jewish News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Beachwood Chamber of Commerce hired Megan Baechle as its new executive director. She replaces Kathy Seeley, who resigned this summer. According to a news release from the chamber, Baechle has over six years of chamber experience, currently serving as the executive director of the Berea Chamber of Commerce and previously serving at the Olmsted Chamber of Commerce. She also has over 10 years work experience in operations management, executive support and event planning.

www.clevelandjewishnews.com

