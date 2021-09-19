CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame stagnant in latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

By Michael Chen
 4 days ago
Another week of college football another week of upsets and of course movement in the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. The Irish were able to hold off Purdue in the fourth quarter, notching their third win of the season.

They saw most of the teams around them win as well, so minimal movement for Notre Dame, as they checked in at No. 10. Virginia Tech, who the Irish play in three weeks, lost of the road and fell from No. 15 to unranked. Next week’s opponent Wisconsin had the week off, while the middle game of the upcoming difficult stretch saw Cincinnati stave off a solid Indiana team.

Around the country, Fresno State upset UCLA late last night, while Michigan State went into Coral Gables and handily defeated Miami, FL. The Spartans jumped into the poll at No. 21.

Here is the full updated Coaches Poll with last week’s rankings in parenthesis.

1 – Alabama (1)

2 – Georgia (2)

3 – Oklahoma (3)

4 – Oregon (4)

5 – Texas A&M (5)

6 – Iowa (7)

7 – Clemson (6)

8 – Penn State (12)

9 – Cincinnati (8)

10 – Notre Dame (10)

11 – Florida (9)

12 – Ohio State (11)

13 – Ole Miss (16)

14 – Iowa State (14)

15 – Wisconsin (17)

16 – BYU (23)

17 – Coastal Carolina (18)

18 – Arkansas (24)

19 – Michigan (25)

20 – North Carolina (19)

21 – Michigan State (NR)

22 – Oklahoma State (22)

23 – Auburn (20)

24 – UCLA (13)

25 – Fresno State (NR)

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Brutal Christian McCaffrey News

On Thursday night, the Carolina Panthers were expected to dominate a Houston Texans team that was forced to start a rookie quarterback. After losing starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor for at least three weeks, the Texans weren’t expected to do much. However, a significant injury to one of the Panthers’ stars is threatening to change that.
NFL
FanSided

College football upset picks: Oklahoma and 5 teams on upset alert in Week 4

College football upset picks have been prosperous early with ranked teams going down, but which teams are now in danger with Oklahoma in Week 4?. Top 25 teams have been getting upset at a seemingly breakneck pace early in the 2021 college football season and that trend didn’t let up a week ago. Not only did Michigan State wax Miami, West Virginia topple Virginia Tech and Fresno State get UCLA but we also saw Ohio State, Clemson, Coastal Carolina and Oklahoma play much tighter games than expected.
OKLAHOMA STATE
247Sports

Everything Nick Saban said after Alabama's win over Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Top-ranked Alabama defeated No. 11 Florida, 31-29, on Saturday. Shortly after the Crimson Tide’s road win at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, head coach Nick Saban spoke to reporters. Below is everything Saban said after Alabama advanced to 3-0 on the year. “Tough environment against a really good...
ALABAMA STATE
audacy.com

Jones: 'It's going to be difficult' for Alabama to reclaim SEC title

Last weekend, the college football world learned that Alabama is vulnerable -- the defending national champions survived a scare in Gainesville, defeating SEC rival Florida, 31-29, in an unexpected nail-biter. And while the Crimson Tide remain undefeated and the top-ranked program in the country, CBS Sports analyst Brian Jones harbors...
ALABAMA STATE
Scarlet Nation

First Look: Notre Dame

Purdue-Notre Dame 2004--The Boilermakers most recent win in South Bend (entire game) Here's an early look at Purdue's third opponent in 2021, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish:. 2021 Schedule/2020 records: Notre Dame 2-0)/(10-2, 9-1 (competed in ACC) in 2020); Purdue (2-0) /(2-4, 2-4) Series notes: Purdue and Notre Dame haven't...
NOTRE DAME, IN
Amy Christie

4 Alabama cities to stay away from

An authentic Alabama experience will bring you closer to historical roots and struggles and make you want to find out more about musical legends. The love for college football and the fact that this was the first state to build a rocket that took a person on the moon will definitely inspire you to visit. Keep in mind, though, that not all cities are good places to stroll and explore.
ALABAMA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee will have a new starting QB Saturday, per report

Tennessee has reportedly settled in on its starting quarterback as the Volunteers take on Tennessee Tech at Neyland Stadium on Saturday. According to GoVols247 and 247Sports’ Patrick Brown, Hendon Hooker will start behind center against the Golden Eagles. Hooker will play in place of Joe Milton, who suffered a lower-body injury in the Vols’ loss to Pittsburgh on Sept. 11.
TENNESSEE STATE
