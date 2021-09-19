CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'One Second' Review: Zhang Yimou's Lovely, Poignantly Imperfect Tribute to the Delight and the Delusion of Cinema

By Jessica Kiang
Laredo Morning Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSomewhere in the land of worn-out metaphors, there’s a drawer overflowing with love letters from all the filmmakers who ever thought to make cinema of the making of cinema. But it feels inadequate to file Zhang Yimou’s “One Second” alongside those when it is the most direct and heartfelt valentine to the medium the revered Fifth Generation filmmaker has ever composed — even though, in the four decades between his 1981 debut “Red Sorghum” and this year’s “Cliff Walkers,” he has rarely made a film that could be considered anything but.

