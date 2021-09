Though the Chiefs pulled off an impressive comeback win against a good Browns team last Sunday, their overall performance through the first half or so left a lot to be desired. It didn't take long for plenty of talking heads, analysts, and fans to express skepticism about Kansas City's early approach, though the return of safety Tyann Mathieu and edge rusher Frank Clark will certainly go a long way. But what really needs to change before next week's big Sunday night matchup in Baltimore? The Athletic's Nate Taylor stopped by Cody and Gold on Tuesday afternoon to break it down.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO