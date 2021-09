The Missouri State Highway Patrol is joining other traffic-safety advocates to commemorate National Child Passenger Safety Week (September 15-21, 2021). The primary goal of this program is to remind all parents and other adults responsible for children traveling in motor vehicles of the importance of child safety seats and seat belts. Every year, children suffer needless injuries. In 2020, 11 children under the age of eight were killed in traffic crashes, and another 1,438 were injured. Troopers issued citations to 1,040 drivers who failed to secure children less than eight years old in a child restraint/booster seat in 2020. Troopers issued citations to an additional 141 drivers who failed to secure a child 80 pounds or more or over 4’9” in a seat belt in 2020.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO