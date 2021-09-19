Gov. Hochul Announces Plan To Address School Bus Driver Shortage
ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — New York is taking steps to address a mounting shortage of school bus drivers. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Sunday announced a handful of short-term and long-term initiatives, including opening new testing sites for commercial drivers license applicants, expediting the testing and permitting process and conducting outreach to law enforcement, firefighters, military and other organizations that already have trained drivers.newyork.cbslocal.com
Comments / 13