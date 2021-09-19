Suspended Wisconsin RB Antwan Roberts enters transfer portal
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin running back Antwan Roberts has entered the transfer portal less than three weeks after getting suspended from the team. Roberts, a freshman, hadn’t played in either of the 18th-ranked Badgers’ first two games. Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst suspended Roberts and dismissed fellow freshman running back Loyal Crawford from the team on Aug. 31, shortly before the start of the season.www.thedailytimes.com
