CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

How to keep your cat from jumping on counters

pawtracks.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAny owner of a feline knows that cats love to jump. That can be problematic, though, if your cat likes to jump on the kitchen counters. Your cat may touch a hot stove, eat foods that can make her sick, or lick surfaces that you just cleaned with chemicals. Pet hair can get into food that your family will eat. Your cat may have litter and waste stuck to her paws (ick). If that gets on your kitchen counters, it can wind up in food and make people sick.

www.pawtracks.com

Comments / 0

Related
pawtracks.com

10 things toxic to cats you probably have in your home

Decorating your home creates a space that reflects your personal aesthetic, and nothing brings a touch of the outdoors into your home like a fresh bouquet of flowers. But did you know that some of your favorite flowers might be on the list of things that are toxic to cats? Poisoning is one of the most common reasons for an emergency trip to the vet, and flowers aren’t the only potential culprit lurking around the house. It can be difficult for pet parents to know what is harmful to cats, so we’ve compiled a list of 10 things toxic to cats you probably have in your home. These are the everyday household items you should know about if you have cats.
PETS
pawtracks.com

4 totally normal reasons why your cat follows you to the bathroom

You head into the bathroom to brush your teeth, take a shower, or use the toilet — but you’re not alone. When you have cats, you almost always have company in the bathroom, whether you want it or not. It’s not convenient, but it is pretty typical for many cats. While we might see this behavior as strange, it probably makes perfect sense to your cat. So, why do cats follow you to the bathroom? There’s no one reason. In fact, there are four potential explanations. One or more may be factoring into your cat’s habits and why you’ll never be able to brush your teeth alone again.
petmd.com

Why Does My Cat Lick Me?

When I adopted Bambu, my adorable orange kitty with arguably the world’s poofiest tail, I was immediately taken aback by the extent of her licking. I left all of our snuggle sessions with my hands, arms, and face covered in kitty saliva. Like many other cat parents, I set out...
PETS
marthastewart.com

Why Your Dog Follows You Everywhere, According to Behaviorists

It's usually a healthy pack mentality, depending on the dog and individual situation. We love our pets, but we don't always understand why they do the things they do. Take licking, for example. While you may not understand your dog's desire to lick couch cushions and carpeting, there's actually scientific evidence that says pups lick just about everything for habitual reasons. What's more, our dogs lick our faces to show affection (or because they like the way we taste). But what does it mean when our dogs become our second shadows? If you've ever noticed that your four-legged friend follows you from room to room, we're here to demystify this behavior.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat Food#Cat Tree#Cat Owners#Exercise
pawtracks.com

This is why your cat headbutts you

After you’ve been out for the day, you may have noticed that when you come home and sit down on the couch, your cat greets you in an unusual way. In addition to rubbing up against you, your cat might headbutt your head, hand, or legs. It might seem like just a passing glance, but there’s actually significant meaning behind a similar behavior called bunting. So, why do cats bunt or headbutt? It’s an important means of communication and can have multiple meanings behind it. The more you understand about this behavior, the better you’ll understand your cat.
PETS
sparklecat.com

10 Ways to Tell If Your Cat Is Happy

Every September, the CATalyst Council celebrates Happy Cat Month. There are countless ways to give your cat a happy life, limited only by their own specific needs and your imagination. But how do you tell if your cat is happy? People who don’t know cats well may miss a lot of cues. But even people who have lived with cats for decades may miss more subtle signals.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
thesprucepets.com

Understanding the Eyes of a Cat

Dogs we usually understand, mostly because they are so easy to understand. They have expressive faces and body language that we can read pretty accurately. Cats, on the other hand, are known for their emotional vagueness and standoffishness. But there is a growing belief that cats are as expressive as...
PETS
Mental_Floss

How Long Do Cats Live?

As much as you might believe your own beloved cat is superior in every way to other people’s pets, there’s a very slim-to-nonexistent possibility that yours is an immortal being. And while it’s never fun to think about living for decades without your four-legged sidekick nearby, it is good to prepare yourself for that inevitability.
PETS
pawtracks.com

4 incredible ways to calm a cat who’s scared of everything

Just as parents share their kid-related troubles with friends, pet parents like to commiserate when things don’t go as planned. If you’ve ever uttered the phrase “my cat is scared of everything,” then you’re probably desperate to know how to calm a scared cat. It’s normal for cats to be cautious around strangers and new pets, but when Miss Mittens hisses at visiting friends and bolts under the bed in response to every sound, your fur baby’s fear can turn an otherwise peaceful household into a disruptive space. Thankfully, we’ve compiled a list of four amazing ways you can calm a cat who’s scared of everything — no pricey training sessions required.
PETS
pawtracks.com

Good, better, best: Electronic toys with lots of movement your cat will love

Play is so important for cats for multiple reasons. It can help prevent boredom, keeps your cat physically active, and can even help keep your cat at a healthy weight. While the choice of cat toys for sale is almost endless, moving cat toys can be particularly engaging — and some can even operate when you’re not home or able to play with your cat. But electronic toys can also be prone to problems, so it’s important to choose the toys that work well and that appeal to your cat. Our top picks for the best electronic toys for cats are a great place to start.
PETS
pawtracks.com

How to deal when your cat brings you dead animals

We understand. You love your cat, and you feed her well. So, when your cat decides to catch and kill a mouse or other small animal, it can be hard to comprehend, especially when she brings the catch to you and lays it, with pride, at your feet. Why would...
ANIMALS
pawtracks.com

Stop making your cats share a litter box — here’s why

When you have multiple cats in your home, cleaning the litter boxes can become a big task. But if you don’t have enough litter boxes for all your cats, you could be headed for trouble. Multiple litter boxes definitely mean more cleaning, but they also mean happier, more secure cats who are more confident in their litter box habits. More boxes could contribute to fewer litter box accidents in your home, so in the long run, getting a few extra litter boxes could save you trouble. When you understand how cats think about using their litter boxes, you’ll see why it’s so important to have enough to go around.
ANIMALS
katzenworld.co.uk

National Happy Cat Month: The SECRETS to Keeping your Cat Content

Thortful.com have revealed the best tips and tricks on how to keep your cat calm and happy for Happy Cat Month. Everyone knows cat people will stop at nothing to make their felines happy. Whether it be spending your salary on quality cat food and cat trees or making sure they have the best toys to play with – cat owners are dedicated.
PETS
animalfair.com

Cat Scratch 101: How to Have Harmony in the Home while Keeping the Claws

With 88 million cats taking advantage of the way we humans find them absolutely irresistible, Americans are no strangers to the odd shredded couch cushion, torn drapery, or ruined carpet. The fact of the matter is: Cat’s scratch. Sometimes it may feel like they scratch to spite us, but in truth scratching is a natural, healthy practice for felines who, even after over 7000 years of domestication, have not physically evolved much since their days in the wild. Pasha Diamond, Wendy’s rescued Russian Blue, is as sweet as a saucer of milk despite the sharpness of his claws, and it is through compassion and trust that they have built a system that allows him to feel like a courageous cat without wreaking havoc on the sofa.
PETS
cattime.com

The Best Cat Litter Scoop Holders

Keeping your cat's litterbox clean and tidy is imperative. One of the best ways to do this is to get a high-quality litter scoop holder. Litter scoop holders provide cat owners with a hygienic and safe place to store their cat litter scooper, rather than putting it in the "line of fire" inside the litterbox or nearby on the floor. They're a handy accessory for cat owners, so we decided to find the best of the best. In our search for the best cat litter scoop holders, we considered three main qualities: a durable design that's easy to clean, a size that fits our scoops without taking up too much space, and a price that's fair. Our favorite was the holder from iPrimio, which has a cute look and a universal design. It was also one of the easiest to clean since the smooth inner walls wipe off easily in the sink. It's not expensive, but it's not cheap, either. That's why we were thrilled to find the budget-friendly option offered by Nature's Miracle, which did the job well without breaking the bank. Clearly, there's a lot to be said about cat litter scoop holders. Read on for more of our in-depth reviews.
PET SERVICES
CatTime

7 Ways To Keep Cat Litter From Tracking Everywhere

Feeling tiny bits of litter sand between your toes whenever you're barefoot in the home kind of comes with the cat parenting package. Fortunately, there are ways you can help your messy kitty keep their litter in the box and not scattered all around it and your home. The post 7 Ways To Keep Cat Litter From Tracking Everywhere appeared first on CatTime.
PETS
CatTime

6 Ways To Keep Your Cat Safe From Falling Out Of Open Windows

There's a term, "high rise syndrome," specifically coined for when cats fall out of windows in tall buildings. It's especially prevalent in summer months when people keep windows open to let fresh air in. So how do you go about keeping your cat safe? Here are some tips. The post 6 Ways To Keep Your Cat Safe From Falling Out Of Open Windows appeared first on CatTime.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy