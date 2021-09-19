CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Caelynn Miller-Keyes Felt About Dean's 'Suffocating' Comment

Wrong choice of words? Bachelor in Paradise couple Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert are going strong. In fact, the couple actually considered getting hitched while on a romantic trip to Italy. However, just because their love is strong doesn’t mean they haven’t had a few hiccups along the way. One instance is when Dean referred to Caelynn as “suffocating.” Now, the word is out on how Caelynn really felt about those words slipping from Dean’s mouth.

