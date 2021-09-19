Jack Hughes speaks on his brother Quinn being an elite defenceman and “welcoming him with open arms” if he were to come to New Jersey
All is quiet on the Quinn Hughes contract talks but his brother Jack had a lot to say as he joined Sportsnet’s 31 Thoughts podcast with Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek. Elias Pettersson shared an Instagram story of him being back in Vancouver but so far, it’s just crickets from Quinn as contract talks continue between Canucks management and Pettersson and Hughes’ agents.canucksarmy.com
Comments / 0