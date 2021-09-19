CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton Shumba’s destructive knock gives Zimbabwe T20 series win over Scotland

Milton Shumba’s destructive unbeaten 66 led Zimbabwe to a six-wicket win over Scotland to secure a 2-1 series victory in Edinburgh.

The 20-year-old smashed two fours and half a dozen maximums in a brutal 29-ball knock that helped the tourists chase 178 with five deliveries to spare.

Scotland looked to be in control after ending a 60-run opening stand between Regis Chakabva and Craig Ervine and then reducing Zimbabwe to 63 for three in the 10th over.

But Wessley Madhevere, with 43, and Shumba added 99 in nine overs to take Zimbabwe close before the latter and Ryan Burl finished the job.

George Munsey struck 54 off 30 deliveries, passing 1,000 T20 international runs in the process, as Scotland racked up 177 for four after winning the toss.

Richie Berrington hit 44 while Calum MacLeod, with 39 off 29 balls, and Michael Leask, who made 17 off five deliveries, took 30 off the final over to inject late impetus.

BBC

England v New Zealand: Sophia Dunkley sees England home to win T20 series

Third Twenty20 international, The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton. New Zealand 144-4 (20 overs): Devine 35 (33 balls), Bates 34 (30) England 145-6 (19.5 overs): Knight 42, Wyatt 35; Kasperek 3-25 England won by four wickets; win series 2-1 England won the final women's Twenty20 international against New Zealand by...
The Independent

England claim T20 series win over New Zealand after dramatic last-over victory

England clinched the T20 series against New Zealand in dramatic fashion after sealing victory off the penultimate ball of the third and final match at Taunton Sophia Dunkley struck a four with one delivery remaining to complete a four-wicket win and earn the home side a 2-1 win in their final T20 series of the summer.Captain Heather Knight on her return to the side from a hamstring injury, capped her 200th appearance for the national side in all formats by top-scoring with 42 as England chased down New Zealand’s 144 for four.Both sides had started their innings slowly, but...
Birmingham Star

Coetzer to lead Scotland in T20 World Cup

Edinburgh [Scotland], September 10 (ANI): Scotland men's head coach Shane Burger has announced his squad for the ICC men's T20 World Cup which takes place in the UAE and Oman in October. Kyle Coetzer will captain the squad, which includes a number of hugely experienced players including Richie Berrington, Calum...
BBC

Berrington & Sharif lead Scotland to seven-run victory over Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe: 134-9 (20 overs) Shumba 45*, Sharif 4-24 Richie Berrington made a fantastic 82 not out as Scotland beat Zimbabwe by seven runs in the first of three T20 internationals in Edinburgh. Scotland were wobbling at 30-4 in the sixth over in their first home match since August 2019. However,...
Person
Regis Chakabva
Person
Ryan Burl
Person
Milton Shumba
Person
Craig Ervine
BBC

Zimbabwe storm back to beat Scotland by six wickets and clinch T20 series 2-1

Third Twenty20 international. The Grange, Edinburgh. Milton Shumba's stunning 66 from 29 balls propelled Zimbabwe to a thrilling victory against Scotland in their Twenty20 series decider in Edinburgh. Shumba hit Alasdair Evans for three consecutive sixes in a 17th over which brought 25 runs to turn the tide. Scotland had...
Daily Mail

England's T20 tour of Pakistan next month in doubt after New Zealand abandoned their white ball series there over security concerns just hours before first ODI in Rawalpindi

England's tour of Pakistan next month was thrown into doubt today after New Zealand abandoned their own international series there on security grounds. The New Zealanders did not leave their hotel for the first one-day international and no spectators were admitted to the stadium in Rawalpindi after the country's cricket board received security advice.
