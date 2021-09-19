CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Ange Postecoglou hits out at Celtic’s attacking display against Livingston

By Video
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yUV2z_0c10nx1000
Ange Postecoglou’s side lost on the road again (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou admitted his team were “terrible” going forward during a 1-0 defeat by Livingston

Postecoglou’s side dominated possession and territory at the Tony Macaroni Arena but struggled to carve out clear-cut chances.

Livi goalkeeper Max Stryjek was not seriously troubled during a first half in which Andrew Shinnie fired into the top corner and Joe Hart pulled off a reaction stop from Jack Fitzwater.

Stryjek had more to do after the break, saving well from Stephen Welsh and pulling off an excellent diving stop from Albian Ajeti.

But Celtic generally laboured in the final third as Livingston stood firm to claim their first win of the cinch Premiership campaign and get off the bottom.

Postecoglou started with a front three of Jota and Liel Abada either side of Ajeti and only had Mikey Johnston on the bench to change it with the winger coming on for his first appearance of the season following injury.

“Our front third play was poor, it was probably the poorest it’s been all year,” he said.

“We’ve obviously had some issues defensively, but I just thought today in the front half we were terrible.

“That was everybody, not just the strikers or the attacking players, we lacked a real conviction in going forward to be positive. That falls on me to get it right.”

Postecoglou felt his side’s start had set the tone.

“The problem was we didn’t start the game well, and that’s my responsibility, maybe in the way I prepared the team and maybe the way we prepared for this game wasn’t right,” he said.

“We started the game very sterile, we didn’t really take the game to them.

“We wanted to just ease our way into the game and when they scored we’re obviously chasing the game.

“If we started the game as we normally do and put the opposition under pressure then we wouldn’t have got ourselves in the hole we did, and once we got ourselves in the hole we didn’t really have a great deal of solutions to get ourselves out of it.”

Postecoglou has now lost six of his seven away matches in charge with his side sitting sixth in the table.

When asked if something needed to change on the road, he said: “If we play like today, then yes. In the other away games we were well in the games and played well.

“But you know what? On the other hand, if we don’t get results away from home then we can’t be successful, so that’s still got to change.

“Irrespective of what I think about performances, we’ve still got to get the results, and that’s the reality of it.

“Until we tackle that in the right way, then we’re going to have this problem.”

Livingston manager David Martindale hailed Shinnie’s performance after moving the former Birmingham midfielder into a more advanced role.

The summer signing got in front of Stephen Welsh to meet Jackson Longridge’s low cross in the 25th minute and fired into the top corner from 14 yards.

“I had to come with a different game plan,” Martindale said. “I knew I had to get Shinnie higher up the park and he was incredible.

“All the boys were great but he looked as if he’d played as a number nine all his career.

“I had him in a headlock and told him he was playing number nine. I’m kidding. He’s a great lad, you could play him anywhere because he’s got a very good football brain and would give you a decent shift.

“Technically he’s very good on the ball and it was one of the best number nine performances I’ve seen at Livi. I’m going back to Lyndon Dykes saying that too.

“He reminded me of Dykes with his power and winning things in the air. His use of the ball was brilliant and he’s a very clever player.”

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Ange Postecoglou comments on Dom McKay’s sudden Celtic exit

Dom McKay’s exit from Celtic after just a few months at the club was certainly a surprise one. Although, it is understandable considering it was because of personal reasons on the part of McKay. And we would like to wish him and his family the very best moving forward. His...
SOCCER
FanSided

Ange Postecoglou has major Celtic double decision to make

While Celtic’s squad could still do with a bit more depth in certain positions, the club must certainly be happy with the additions that they have made over the course of the summer considering the circumstances. The club have brought in a number of players who can have an instant...
WORLD
FanSided

Ange Postecoglou makes promising claim about Celtic board

There is no doubt that Ange Postecoglou has come in and quickly established himself as a fan favourite at Celtic. While the results have been a bit mixed till now, some of the performances have been brilliant and things certainly look promising when it comes to their future. But following...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Shinnie
Person
Lyndon Dykes
Person
Joe Hart
Person
Stephen Welsh
Person
Jackson Longridge
Person
Ange Postecoglou
Person
Jack Fitzwater
The Independent

Ange Postecoglou ‘as surprised as anyone’ after Dominic McKay quits Celtic role

Ange Postecoglou insisted he was “as surprised as anyone” when Dominic McKay departed as Celtic chief executive on Friday.McKay had only officially taken over from Peter Lawwell on July 1 but the Parkhead club cited “personal reasons” for him stepping down, with Celtic’s Director of Legal and Football Affairs, Michael Nicholson, appointed as acting chief executive officer.Postecoglou, who sat alongside McKay on the day he was confirmed manager in the summer, was speaking after the 3-0 cinch Premiership win over Ross County at Parkhead, which came courtesy of a deflected goal from debutant defender Cameron Carter-Vickers and a brace from...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Tony Macaroni#Celtic#Albian
FanSided

Ange Postecoglou delivers massive Celtic injury boost

On one hand, it is hard not to be disappointed with the result coming out of Celtic’s game against Real Betis. The Hoops had taken a 2-0 lead within the first 30 minutes and almost got the third as well. But then, the La Liga side would score 4 times and while Ange Postecoglou’s side would grab one back late on, it was a little too late as things ended 4-3 in favour of Manuel Pellegrini’s team.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Celtic F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Real Betis v Celtic: What awaits Ange Postecoglou's side in Spain?

Venue: Estadio Benito Villamarin, Seville Date: Thursday, 15 September Time: 17:45 BST. Coverage: Listen live on Sportsound and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. An iconic green and white kit. A large and passionate fanbase. An intensely hostile rivalry in a football-obsessed city. The similarities...
UEFA
The Independent

Ange Postecoglou insists Celtic will not play for a point away to Real Betis in Europa League

Bullish Ange Postecoglou has dismissed any notion that depleted Celtic might go into Thursday’s Europa League opener away to Real Betis with the aim of playing for a point.The Parkhead team face a testing match in Seville against a side that finished sixth in La Liga last season.The task is heightened by the fact Celtic are without captain Callum McGregor, Greg Taylor, Kyogo Furuhashi and James Forrest through injury, while Liel Abada misses out as he is observing the Jewish holiday Yom Kippur.Postecoglou, however, is of no mind to adopt a cautious approach in the hope of securing a draw.He...
SOCCER
Sporting News

Ange Postecoglou's Celtic juggling act during chaotic run

When Ange Postecoglou was coaching in Australia, his sides would rarely play more than one game a week. Now in charge of Scottish giants Celtic, the former Socceroos boss finds himself in the middle of a busy period that involves the Hoops play five games in three different competitions in the space of just 15 days.
SOCCER
Sporting News

'Unacceptable' - Ange Postecoglou facing fresh Celtic scrutiny after surprise defeat

A surprise 1-0 defeat against Livingston on Monday morning (AEST) has seen some Celtic fans express fresh doubts about Australian manager Ange Postecoglou. Livingston, who were previously winless in the Scottish Premiership, scored the decisive goal in the 25th minute via Andrew Shinnie with the Hoops unable to equalise despite having 80 per cent possession.
WORLD
FanSided

Celtic star is struggling in Ange Postecoglou’s training sessions

There has been a lot of positivity about things ever since the arrival of Ange Postecoglou as Celtic manager. While results have been mixed at best, a lot of the performances have been positive. But as we progress through the season, it is now becoming more and more important to start delivering results and picking up points.
SOCCER
FanSided

Celtic make backroom addition Ange Postecoglou wanted

Celtic need a transformation on the field as well as off it. Dom McKay’s sudden departure just a few months into his role as the club’s Chief Executive came as a massive surprise. And there are other key roles in the whole structure at Parkhead that need to be filled as well.
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

38K+
Followers
92K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy