LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Transportation & Utilities says portions of three Lincoln streets are scheduled to close Monday morning. - South Folsom Street between West Old Cheney Road and West Cardwell Ridge Drive will be closed for a Lincoln on the Move growth project. The recommended detour route is West Old Cheney Road to Highway 77 to West Denton Road. This project is scheduled to open to traffic by December 31, with final completion in spring 2022.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 10 DAYS AGO