Presidential Election

Editorial: Ashcroft effectively admits that widespread vote fraud is a GOP myth.

By the Editorial Board
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMissouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft effectively admitted last week that his party has concocted from whole cloth the assertion that election fraud was rampant in the 2020 election and therefore justifies the draconian new voting restrictions that Republicans have been jamming through state legislatures around the country. There was minimal to no discernible fraud. The effect on the election outcome was nil.

MSNBC

Trump lawyer outlined plan to overturn election in newly disclosed memo

By any fair measure, John Eastman is not a household name. But in far-right circles, he's earned a reputation as a Republican lawyer willing to make unusual arguments. Eastman's background may suggest a degree of credibility. He clerked for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, for example, before taking on prominent roles at the Federalist Society and the Claremont Institute. He was even the dean of a law school in California.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Trump abused the president's powers. Democrats say never again.

House Democrats have reintroduced a sweeping legislative package meant to protect against the kind of presidential abuse of power Donald Trump carried out throughout his time in the White House. Passing that package might become a critical case for testing just how far Republicans have turned away from democratic norms as they continue to defer to Trump and his authoritarian political style.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
