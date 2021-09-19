Editorial: Ashcroft effectively admits that widespread vote fraud is a GOP myth.
Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft effectively admitted last week that his party has concocted from whole cloth the assertion that election fraud was rampant in the 2020 election and therefore justifies the draconian new voting restrictions that Republicans have been jamming through state legislatures around the country. There was minimal to no discernible fraud. The effect on the election outcome was nil.www.stltoday.com
Comments / 0