The Containerized Software Development Guide

Indie games developers knew nothing about how to market indie games. Key to success is to attract enough attention to the product. YouTube proves to be the most effective platform to promote indie games on the internet. There are 3 opportunities for indie game marketing on YouTube: Through ads, Cooperating with bloggers, Launching your own channel, and launching your own YouTube channel. The goal is to create the right atmosphere to attract their attention to your title. The best way to promote your game is to talk to gamers using their language and explain what you have to offer.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO