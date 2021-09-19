CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Containerized Software Development Guide

This article describes containerization best practices throughout the full lifecycle of a containerized workload; with emphasis on **development** and **security** We will look at: Container images design guidelines,. Development,. debug and testing,. security best practices,. CI/CD pipelines and. operations and maintenance pipelines. Even a senior developer might pick up a few tricks here and there. This article is about containers only, if you are interested in containers orchestration, check out my previous blogs, [developing on Kubernetes].

