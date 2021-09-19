Suspect faces murder charge after 21-year-old victim in Nampa shooting dies days later
The victim in a Nampa shooting that occurred last week has died, making what was a suspected battery now a suspected homicide, police said Sunday. According to a Nampa Police Department news release, 21-year-old James Daniel Chantz died of injuries suffered in a Thursday shooting. Last week, officials said they found Chantz in a Nampa apartment with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital.www.idahostatesman.com
