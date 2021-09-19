CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ken Plum: Whose choice?

Augusta Free Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNews, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Recently the almost totally male and white members of the Texas legislature passed a law that would effectively end abortions in that state. The decision to end a pregnancy has been taken from the woman who is pregnant and made instead by a group of older men who with no knowledge of the circumstances or reasons decide for the woman in advance. A woman in Texas who is carrying a fetus with major fetal abnormalities or who had been raped by a stranger or family member would have her fate decided by a legislature who has no knowledge of the necessity or reasons that an abortion might appropriately need to be performed.

