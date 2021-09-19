Music Makes Me Happy - 9/19

Hey there, Music Lovers! Time to get excited! Merchantville Music Fest is one week away! Music begins on Saturday, September 25th at 3:00 p.m. and we're excited to say that we have five great local or locally connect bands - The Koosmans an acoustic garage punk duo, Lounge Act dedicated to writing original songs and making the FINEST crepes EVER, Ari and the Buffalo Kings playing original tunes inspired by Spanish guitar, classical flute, folksy three-part harmonies, and rhythms from around the globe, Mark Evans Band with Grammy winner Pat Robinson on keys and Rob Brodie on guitar and, end the evening rocking out to Arsenal. We also have three great food vendors including Latin Bites and Mary's Mobile Diner. The Music Fest is FREE and will be held in the triangle between Eclipse Brewing and The Station. A fun day for the whole family so bring a chair or blanket, grab a brew at Eclipse and munch on some tasty food surrounded by musical vibes. We would like to thank our sponsors! Without their generous donations Music Fest would not be possible. Gold sponsor: Gasper Roofing; Bronze sponsors: Holman Auto Group, PSE&G, The Soundplex, TNT Pest Control; Community sponsors: Audio Gods, Community Sports Shop, CMI, Custom Travel Services, DeMarco Dance Center, Eclipse Brewing, Gracewings, Modern Carpet, Sam Ash Music, ShopRite and Wegmans.

MERCHANTVILLE, NJ ・ 5 DAYS AGO