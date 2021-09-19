CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Music Makes Me Happy - 9/19

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal musical pair David and Megan met at Sierra College years ago. Now they're married and they sing together!

gooddaysacramento.cbslocal.com

merchantville.com

Music Fest 9/25

Hey there, Music Lovers! Time to get excited! Merchantville Music Fest is one week away! Music begins on Saturday, September 25th at 3:00 p.m. and we're excited to say that we have five great local or locally connect bands - The Koosmans an acoustic garage punk duo, Lounge Act dedicated to writing original songs and making the FINEST crepes EVER, Ari and the Buffalo Kings playing original tunes inspired by Spanish guitar, classical flute, folksy three-part harmonies, and rhythms from around the globe, Mark Evans Band with Grammy winner Pat Robinson on keys and Rob Brodie on guitar and, end the evening rocking out to Arsenal. We also have three great food vendors including Latin Bites and Mary's Mobile Diner. The Music Fest is FREE and will be held in the triangle between Eclipse Brewing and The Station. A fun day for the whole family so bring a chair or blanket, grab a brew at Eclipse and munch on some tasty food surrounded by musical vibes. We would like to thank our sponsors! Without their generous donations Music Fest would not be possible. Gold sponsor: Gasper Roofing; Bronze sponsors: Holman Auto Group, PSE&G, The Soundplex, TNT Pest Control; Community sponsors: Audio Gods, Community Sports Shop, CMI, Custom Travel Services, DeMarco Dance Center, Eclipse Brewing, Gracewings, Modern Carpet, Sam Ash Music, ShopRite and Wegmans.
MERCHANTVILLE, NJ
Phoenix New Times

Rickie Lee Jones Makes Music That Makes Memories

In the closet of the room where I keep all my record albums, I found a bracelet with Rickie Lee Jones’s name on it. “What’s this?” I asked my husband. “I bought that at her MIM concert, the last time we saw her perform,” he replied. “Or maybe it was the concert before that.”
PHOENIX, AZ
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert Lead Third Annual Posty Fest

Post Malone has announced his third annual Posty Fest, with Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Uzi Vert joining the rapper at the Arlington, Texas, event. Set for October 30th and 31st outside the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium, the two-day festival will also feature Roddy Ricch, Jack Harlow, $uicideboy$, Polo G, Rod Wave, Turnstile, Tyga, Kaash Paige, Flo Milli, and many more. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the festival will be held exclusively outdoors. Tickets for Malone’s hometown festival — the first Posty Fest since 2019, when it was only one day — are on sale now; check out the Posty Fest page for more information. Malone has spent the summer headlining a variety of music festivals, including Lollapalooza, Miami’s Rolling Loud, and the U.K.’s Reading and Leeds fests. He’s next set to perform at New York’s Governors Ball on September 24th through the 26th, although you can now bet on whether or not that festival takes place at all.
ARLINGTON, TX
FanSided

Carrie Underwood flaunts killer legs in ripped glitter shorts

Carrie Underwood‘s jaw-dropping legs are getting told they’re the “best in the game” as photos of the 38-year-old country singer circulate her Instagram. The “American Idol” OG, whose legs are now as famous as her power voice, has been updating with live performance snaps – even ones in pouring rain – with a recent batch highlighting the killer pins and the signature country-glam style.
CELEBRITIES
dreddsinfo.com

Kanye’s Friends Fear He May Be Suicidal After Drake’s Certified Lover Boy Release

Kanye West’s Friends Fear For His Mental Health After Drake’s ‘CLB’ Release. Kanye West and Drake recently reignited their feud with both prolific rappers throwing jabs at each other. Drake dissed him on Trippie Redd’s song ‘Betrayal‘ while Ye in response leaked Drizzy’s address and called him a nerd ass jock.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Sarah Dash — Labelle Founding Member and Keith Richards Collaborator — Dead at 76

Sarah Dash — one-third of the powerhouse R&B trio Labelle and also a contributor to Keith Richards’ solo work — died on September 20th at age 76. According to her cousin and business manager John Dash III, Dash was found dead at her home in Trenton, New Jersey. No cause of death has been determined pending an autopsy. As a founding member of Labelle, Dash appeared on their ubiquitous 1975 dance floor classic “Lady Marmalade” as well as on records by the group’s earlier incarnation, the Bluebelles (1962’s “I Sold My Heart to the Junkman”). Although she was often overshadowed by...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Melvin Van Peebles, Hollywood Icon & Filmmaking Legend, Passes Away At 89: Report

Hollywood is mourning the death of an icon today (September 22). It was shared that legendary filmmaker, actor, producer, composer, and innovator Melvin Van Peebles passed away at 89, and throughout the day, fans and friends of the star have stormed social media with tributes. Melvin is the father of equally as talented filmmaker Mario Van Peebles and the duo has been involved in creating some of the industry's most memorable and celebrated projects.
CELEBRITIES
KATU.com

Former Mousketeer, "Awkward" Mom & Hallmark Star

Former Mousketeer, "Awkward" Mom and Hallmark Star, Nikki DeLoach chatted with Kara about her new Hallmark film project, "Taking the Reins". "Taking the Reins" premieres on the Hallmark Channel on Saturday, September 25. Click here for more information about the movie.
MOVIES
rapradar.com

Video: Dorrough Music Ft. Sauce Walka “Hit A Lick”

Dorrough Music and Sauce Walka’s flexing on the haters in the video to their latest collaboration. Waking up from his lush pad, the Dallas rapper pulls up in a fleet of cars at a gas station and Williams Chicken, before hitting the waters with Sauce Walka and a plethora of bikini-clad eye-candy.
MUSIC
culturemap.com

You Send Me: A Salute to the Life and Music of Sam Cooke

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Twist the night away in the Reid Cabaret Theatre with the stories and music of the King of Soul, Sam Cooke, sung by Curtis Wiley. Singer, songwriter, entrepreneur, and civil rights activist, Cooke fused soul and pop, pioneering the sound for future R&B artists.
MUSIC

