Chris Rock Reveals He Has COVID, Urges People to 'Get Vaccinated'

Jimmy Kimmel caused the late-night gossip mill to whirl after revealing that he wasn’t sure whether he would continue hosting his nightly talk show after his current contract is up. Kimmel told Howard Stern last week that he was “vacillating” over the decision. ABC, however, is keen to keep the comedian in place, particularly as Jimmy Kimmel Live! had one of its best seasons, coming second to CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and beating NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in the 18-49 demo for the first time. Craig Erwich, President of ABC Entertainment and Hulu Originals, told Deadline: “First of...

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO