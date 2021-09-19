CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tua Tagovailoa carted off to locker room after getting rocked in Miami Dolphins game vs. Buffalo Bills

By Orel Dizon
 4 days ago
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got hurt after getting rocked early in the game versus the Buffalo Bills. The hit seemed quite hard as medical personnel needed to attend to the young player. Apparently, he was able to walk to the sidelines, but he needed help to do so. He...

