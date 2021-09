Daoud Sultanzoy, the 66-year-old mayor of Kabul appointed by the Ashraf Ghani government, has said he owed people a “responsibility that you cannot throw away frivolously” as he continued to show up for work under the Taliban. Though the Taliban has named Hamdullah Nomani as the new administrator for Kabul, Mr Sultanzoy, appointed by the then president of Afghanistan, continued to come to work. In fact, the two men have been sharing office space in Kabul.Mr Nomani served as the city’s mayor during the first Taliban regime in the late 90s.After the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan mid-August, thousands...

