CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Messi looks angry at being replaced; Icardi gets late winner

By JEROME PUGMIRE AP Sports Writer
Fox5 KVVU
 12 days ago

PARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi hit the crossbar with a curling free kick and looked angry at being taken off in the 75th minute in his home debut Sunday for Paris Saint-Germain. Substitute Mauro Icardi scored deep into stoppage time as PSG scraped a 2-1 win over Lyon in the French league to make it six straight victories.

www.fox5vegas.com

Comments / 0

Related
kdal610.com

Soccer-Icardi strikes late to give PSG win over Lyon on Messi’s home debut

PARIS (Reuters) -A late Mauro Icardi strike earned Paris St Germain a last-gasp 2-1 home victory against Olympique Lyonnais with Lionel Messi making limited impact on his Parc des Princes debut on Sunday. Icardi headed home from Kylian Mbappe’s cross four minutes into stoppage time after Neymar had levelled with...
SOCCER
NBC Sports

VIDEO: Messi unhappy at early sub; PSG get stoppage-time winner vs Lyon

Lionel Messi is still searching for his first goal for PSG after being subbed off in the 76th minute (he was not happy with Mauricio Pochettino) of Sunday’s late 2-1 victory over Lyon. Messi was hardly ineffective while he was on the field (he took four shots and put two...
UEFA
The Guardian

European roundup: Icardi scores late PSG winner after Messi substituted

A late Mauro Icardi strike earned Paris Saint-Germain a last-gasp 2-1 home victory against Lyon, with Lionel Messi making limited impact on his Parc des Princes debut. Icardi headed home from Kylian Mbappé’s cross four minutes into stoppage time after Neymar had levelled with a controversial penalty after Lucas Paqueta’s second-half opener, as the leaders maintained their perfect record, with 18 points from six games.
SOCCER
thequakercampus.org

Messi and Ronaldo’s New Look on the Field

Summertime always brings amazing and surprising transfers in the world of soccer. This is when teams go out to look for players that will help them with their respective leagues’s upcoming season. This transfer season was like no other, with, arguably, the biggest thing to happen in years: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo moving clubs in the same transfer window for the first time.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mauricio Pochettino
Person
Amine Harit
Person
Amine Gouiri
Person
Neymar
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
Gelson Martins
Person
Mauro Icardi
sandiegolocaldirectory.org

Lionel Messi substituted on home debut as Paris Saint-Germain score late winner

Lucas Paqueta had given the visiting team the lead after 54 minutes, before Neymar equalized from the penalty spot just over 10 minutes later. However, the game’s main talking point came when Pochettino opted to replace Messi with right back Achraf Hakimi with 15 minutes of the match still remaining, seemingly to the six-time Ballon d’Or winner’s chagrin.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Watch: Messi Had a Unique Reaction to Icardi’s Game-Winning Goal Against Lyon

Much talk regarding Paris Saint-Germain’s dramatic 2-1 Ligue 1 win over Olympique Lyonnais has centered on Mauricio Pochettino’s decision to sub off Lionel Messi in the first half. Still, PSG forward Mauro Icardi rescued the French powerhouse with a key late goal that wound up being the game-winner in the...
SOCCER
SkySports

Cristiano Ronaldo replaces Lionel Messi as highest-paid footballer in Forbes rankings

Cristiano Ronaldo has replaced Lionel Messi as the highest-paid footballer in the world, according to latest rankings released by Forbes. Ronaldo is set to make $125m (£91.63m) before taxes in the 2021-22 season after moving back to Manchester United with $70m (£51.31m) coming from his salary and bonuses at Old Trafford, according to Forbes.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Ap#Psg#French#Var#Rennes 2 0#Monaco#Reims 0
primenewsghana.com

I was getting desperate to score - Messi

It was the moment European football had been waiting for - and the one Pep Guardiola knew was probably "unstoppable". Lionel Messi glided forward from the halfway line late on against Manchester City at the Parc des Princes, played a one-two with Paris St-Germain team-mate Kylian Mbappe and left goalkeeper Ederson rooted to the spot with a shot beautifully placed into the top corner.
SOCCER
AFP

Messi chooses Guardiola reunion to get up and running with PSG

It was the moment the fan had really been waiting for ever since Lionel Messi was unveiled as a Paris Saint-Germain player nearly two months ago. Now he is up and running in Paris and the crowd at the Parc des Princes, who will not forget their evening, will hope it was just the first goal of many.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
AFP

PSG's dominance makes Messi a pure luxury in Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain are already surging clear towards the Ligue 1 title in France even as Lionel Messi has so far been held back for the Champions League, in which he got his first goal for his new club in midweek. Messi's majestic strike sealed a 2-0 win over Pep Guardiola's Manchester City that sent out a statement to the rest of Europe, PSG confirming that they are leading contenders to go all the way in the Champions League. That is why they signed Messi, as they look to win the European Cup for the first time, and that is why Messi came to Paris following his departure from Barcelona, convinced that the Qatar-owned club offered him the best chance to get his hands on a trophy that has eluded him since 2015. It was just the third time the 34-year-old Argentine had started alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in the PSG attack since he made his debut off the bench in a 2-0 Ligue 1 win at Reims in late August.
SOCCER
firstsportz.com

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo jumps barrier to help injured steward after his wayward shot hit her during warmup in Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo was back in the UEFA Champions League and made his second Manchester United debut in the competition against Young Boys and didn’t waste any time to score when he tucked home from close range after a sumptuous outer foot pass from Bruno Fernandes in the 13th minute of the game. However it was not enough as 10-men United were stunned by Young Boys in 2-1 defeat, as Jordan Siebatcheu capitalised on a Jesse Lingard back pass and scored the winner in the 95th minute.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Fox5 KVVU

Brazil's Flamengo, Palmeiras to play Copa Libertadores final

SAO PAULO (AP) — Two goals from Bruno Henrique set up an all-Brazilian final for this year's edition of Copa Libertadores featuring the two latest winners of the tournament. Flamengo beat Ecuador's Barcelona 2-0 in Guayaquil on Wednesday and will face local rival Palmeiras at the Nov. 27 final at the Centenario Stadium in Montevideo.
SOCCER
Fox5 KVVU

Ronaldo sets Champions League appearance record with No. 178

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo is making more history in the Champions League. The Portugal striker started for Manchester United against Villarreal on Wednesday for his record 178th appearance in the competition. Ronaldo had been sharing the appearance record with Iker Casillas, his former teammate at Real Madrid. Ronaldo...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Fox5 KVVU

Contentious late penalty earns Sevilla 1-1 draw at Wolfsburg

WOLFSBURG, Germany (AP) — Ivan Rakitić scored a contentious late penalty to earn a 1-1 draw for Sevilla at Wolfsburg in the Champions League on Wednesday. Rakitić sent the goalkeeper the wrong way to equalize in the 87th minute, though the home team protested furiously that the penalty shouldn’t have been awarded. Wolfsburg midfielder Josuha Guilavogui was penalized after connecting with Erik Lamela after he cleared the ball. Referee Georgi Kabakov consulted video replays before pointing to the spot, then showed Guilavogui a second yellow card to leave the hosts with 10 men.
UEFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy