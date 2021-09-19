CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

49ers-Eagles Injury Updates: Trey Sermon, Elijah Mitchell, JaMycal Hasty, Kevin Givens suffer injuries

By David Bonilla
49erswebzone
49erswebzone
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

488 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The San Francisco 49ers entered Week 2's matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles without linebacker Dre Greenlaw and starting cornerback Emmanuel Moseley. Greenlaw is expected to miss four to six weeks after undergoing core muscle surgery. Moseley is inactive for the second consecutive game due to a knee injury. Those are in addition to the losses of cornerback Jason Verrett and running back Raheem Mostert, who suffered season-ending knee injuries in Week 1.

www.49erswebzone.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Trey Sermon, Josh Norman inactive for 49ers

The 49ers listed rookie Trey Sermon as their No. 2 running back on their unofficial depth chart and his official status appears to be on a considerably lower rung. Sermon is inactive for Sunday’s game in Detroit. The third-round pick was not on the injury report this week, so it appears to be solely a coach’s decision absent any other comment from the team.
NFL
NJ.com

Eagles’ Jalen Hurts throws more dirt on Carson Wentz era with electric performance in Week 1 win over Falcons | QB report card

ATLANTA -- Jalen Hurts needed just seven plays Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons to show Eagles fans that this year will be different. The polarizing starting quarterback wasted little time displaying his dual-threat ability in the 32-6 win at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, as he completed all four of his first-series passes, ran for a first down and tossed a beautiful bucket-pass touchdown to first-round pick DeVonta Smith.
NFL
knbr.com

49ers Mailbag: When will Lance start and what’s the outlook for Trey Sermon?

It’s regular season time, folks. The 49ers are just days away from their season opener against the Detroit Lions, so we’re here to take a look at some of your burning questions before this thing kicks off. Tom M. asks via Facebook: How do you like Marcell Harris playing linebacker?...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Givens
Person
Kyle Shanahan
49erswebzone

Kyle Shanahan hoping 49ers’ Dre Greenlaw returns ‘sooner than later,’ confident in Azeez Al-Shaair

229 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan joined KNBR's Murph & Mac show this morning and shared an update on his injured star linebacker. Dre Greenlaw will undergo what has been described as core muscle surgery and will miss some time after playing in Week 1 against the Detroit Lions.
NFL
49erswebzone

49ers-Lions: Shanahan talks RB Trey Sermon’s status; RB Elijah Mitchell recaps his NFL debut

432 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Elijah Mitchell finishing the day with over 100 rushing yards while Raheem Mostert and Trey Sermon watched from the sidelines was probably not the result anyone expected at running back for the San Francisco 49ers in their 41-33 Week 1 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday.
NFL
49erswebzone

49ers place LB Dre Greenlaw on injured reserve

321 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The San Francisco 49ers have announced that the team has officially placed Dre Greenlaw on injured reserve. The linebacker had core muscle surgery this week and is expected to miss about four to six weeks.
NFL
49erswebzone

Watch: Jimmy Garoppolo hit Jauan Jennings for a 49ers TD on receiver’s first NFL catch

2.8k shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The San Francisco 49ers took the lead against the Philadelphia Eagles at the end of the first half after quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo hit second-year wide receiver Jauan Jennings for an 11-yard touchdown. Not only was it the 24-year-old wideout's first NFL touchdown, but it was also his first career catch in the NFL.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagles#American Football#Fox#Wr#Knbr
Bleacher Report

Eli Mitchell, JaMycal Hasty's Fantasy Outlook with 49ers After Raheem Mostert Injury

San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert left Sunday's season-opening game versus the Detroit Lions and was ruled out for the remainder of the contest with a knee injury, leaving an already convoluted backfield situation even more complicated for fantasy players to navigate. There was some good news for Mostert...
NFL
SF

Morning Report: Kyle Shanahan Shares Injury Updates on Trey Lance

Here are the top 49ers headlines for Thursday, September 9. As the 49ers are set to take on the Detroit Lions to open the 2021 regular season, there are still a few question marks surrounding San Francisco's No. 3 overall pick. Trey Lance is working his way back from a chipped bone in his finger suffered in the preseason finale against the Las Vegas Raiders that modified his practices last week.
NFL
numberfire.com

Elijah Mitchell 'stepped up' for 49ers in backfield quagmire

San Francisco 49ers sixth-round rookie running back Elijah Mitchell "stepped up" in Sunday's victory over the Detroit Lions after Raheem Mostert left with a knee injury. Mostert exited in the first quarter and it was Mitchell who went on to rush 19 times for 104 yards and a touchdown in San Francisco's 41-33 victory. "Elijah stepped up when his number was called and got on a roll,". 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo said. "Obviously, nothing is ever perfect, but for a rookie to come in and play that well, it was impressive.” Garoppolo did say that Mitchell's pass blocking was "up and down," but that tends to be the norm for rookie backs. The sixth-round pick was surprisingly active over third-rounder Trey Sermon and JaMycal Hasty only ran the ball once. However, despite the strong debut, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan insisted after Sunday's game that there was no firm pecking order in the backfield. Mostert is looking at an eight-week absence, so Mitchell may have earned a meaningful role moving forward, even if Sermon is active for Week 2 against the Philadelphia Eagles.
NFL
Red Bluff Daily News

49ers pregame report: Rookie rusher Trey Sermon surprise inactive

DETROIT — Running back Trey Sermon won’t be making his 49ers debut today, as he is surprisingly among the inactive for the season opener against the Detroit Lions. Sermon was not on an injury list this week or at all through training camp. The third-round draft pick from Ohio State figured to split carries with starter Raheem Mostert.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
lineups.com

Week 2 Waiver Wire Top Pickups & Adds: Elijah Mitchell Shows Out After Mostert Injury

What a start to the NFL season! Players and teams gave us glimpses of what the season may hold for them. There were under-performers and over-performers, who we will all evaluate on a futuristic scale. Many thought the Texans would not win a game all season and have already started 1-0. Meanwhile, the Steelers upset the Bills, and Atlanta got blown out by Philadelphia. Notable injuries in Week 1, thus far, include Jerry Jeudy (ankle), Raheem Mostert (knee), and Ryan Fitzpatrick (hip). It is time for all fantasy managers to try and capitalize on any breakout Week 1 performances by snagging the next “Fantasy Winner.” Check out our fantasy football rankings & projections to help guide you throughout the week with any decisions.
NFL
FlurrySports

Raheem Mostert Injury Update Improves Elijah Mitchell’s Fantasy Value

The injuries to running backs continue. While the Baltimore Ravens have been the most cursed, San Francisco 49ers fans must be having horrible flashbacks to last season. In the 49ers vs Lions matchup, San Francisco lost cornerback Jason Verrett for the season. There was also a Raheem Mostert injury that didn’t initially seem serious, though it irritated fantasy football owners everywhere.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
talesbuzz.com

What Raheem Mostert’s knee injury means for 49ers, Trey Sermon, Elijah Mitchell & fantasy football owners

Raheem Mostert missed half the 2020 NFL season with an ankle injury. Now, it appears he will miss half the 2021 season because of another leg injury. Mostert carried the ball twice for 20 yards during the 49ers’ 41-33 win over the Lions in Week 1. After that, he exited the game and was initially ruled questionable to return with a knee injury. He was later ruled out.
NFL
49erswebzone

49ers DT Kevin Givens suffered high-ankle sprain vs. Eagles, per report

185 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Kevin Givens suffered a high-ankle sprain during Sunday's win over the Philadelphia Eagles. He's getting an MRI today to determine the severity of the injury, per Matt Barrows of The Athletic.
NFL
NBC Sports

49ers say Trey Sermon will be active this weekend

The 49ers lost running back Raheem Mostert for the rest of the season to a knee injury and that means the backfield will have a different makeup this weekend than it did in Week One. It will include third-round pick Trey Sermon. Sermon was a healthy scratch in the opener,...
NFL
ClutchPoints

49ers make decision on Trey Sermon for Week 2 vs. Eagles

Many were surprised when San Francisco 49ers rookie running back Trey Sermon was a healthy scratch for their Week 1 contest against the Detroit Lions. After Raheem Mostert suffered a season-ending knee injury, Kyle Shanahan and Co. have made their decision on Sermon for Week 2 after he showed “extra aggressiveness” this week for the 49ers, per ProFootballTalk.
NFL
49erswebzone

49erswebzone

1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
136K+
Views
ABOUT

The best source for San Francisco 49ers football news, rumors, editorials, analysis, trades, injuries, forum discussion, team history, and more.

 https://www.49erswebzone.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy