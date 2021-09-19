49ers-Eagles Injury Updates: Trey Sermon, Elijah Mitchell, JaMycal Hasty, Kevin Givens suffer injuries
The San Francisco 49ers entered Week 2's matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles without linebacker Dre Greenlaw and starting cornerback Emmanuel Moseley. Greenlaw is expected to miss four to six weeks after undergoing core muscle surgery. Moseley is inactive for the second consecutive game due to a knee injury. Those are in addition to the losses of cornerback Jason Verrett and running back Raheem Mostert, who suffered season-ending knee injuries in Week 1.
