CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Tua Tagovailoa slow to get up and taken to the locker room

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Miami Dolphins offense is not working and now, Tua Tagoailoa is gingerly walking off the field after another massive hit from an unblocked defender. On the Dolphins first drive, Tua Tagovailoa was sacked twice and on the 2nd drive, Tua was hit hard off the edge on 4th and two. Following the hit, Tua was slow to get up and then took a knee for a quick moment. He appeared to be holding his arm to his chest a bit.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Jaylen Waddle Identifies Biggest Difference With Tua Tagovailoa

The Miami Dolphins drafted wide receiver Jaylen Waddle this year with the intention of reuniting Tua Tagovailoa with one of his favorite college targets. Waddle knows the young quarterback well, so when he says there’s a difference with how Tua is operating now in Miami compared to his time in Tuscaloosa, it’s worth paying attention to.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Brutal Tua Tagovailoa Injury

Earlier: Today’s game has started off in nightmare fashion for the Miami Dolphins. They’re trailing the Bills 14-0, and Tua Tagovailoa has been taken to the locker room. Tua went down with an injury after taking a crunching hit from Buffalo defensive lineman A.J. Epenesa. He walked gingerly to the sideline in pain and was later carted off.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#American Football
FanSided

3 quarterbacks the Dolphins can replace Tua Tagovailoa with

With Tua Tagovailoa exiting Sunday’s game with a rib injury and perhaps facing some missed time, here are three replacement options for the Dolphins. In the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bils, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was carted off after taking a hard hit. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the second-year signal caller suffered bruised ribs with an MRI coming Monday.
NFL
AL.com

Former Alabama teammates Mac Jones, Tua Tagovailoa to square off Sunday

Once teammates, quarterbacks Mac Jones and Tua Tagovailoa will square off for the first time as AFC East rivals when the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins meet on the first Sunday of the NFL’s 2021 season. “I think it’s going to be competitive,” said Tagovailoa, the Miami QB. “Just...
NFL
Yardbarker

Patriots’ J.C. Jackson takes shot at Tua Tagovailoa

One member of the New England Patriots did not come away particularly impressed with Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday. Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson said the plan had been to confuse and unsettle Tagovailoa. He hinted at part of the reason with a clear shot at the Miami quarterback, essentially saying that when defenses take away Tagovailoa’s first read, he throws up a prayer.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Detroit Sports Nation

Miami Dolphins make decision on QB Tua Tagovailoa

During their Week 2 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, the Miami Dolphins not only lost the game 35-0 but they also lost their starting QB along the way. Starting QB Tua Tagovailoa was forced to leave Sunday’s game after hurting his ribs and he did not return. The hope was...
NFL
The Spun

Report: X-Ray Results Are In For Tua Tagovailoa

It looks like the Miami Dolphins avoided catastrophe when it comes to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who was injured earlier today. Tagovailoa absorbed a big hit from Buffalo Bills defensive lineman A.J. Epenesa in the first quarter this afternoon and immediately went to the sideline. He was later carted to the locker room.
NFL
The Spun

Dolphins Wideout Sends Clear Message About Jacoby Brissett

The Miami Dolphins will be without second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa this week, but that doesn’t mean fans should expect the offense’s production to just fall off a cliff. During this Thursday’s press conference, Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson had a message for anyone doubting backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett. He wants...
NFL
Bay News 9

Tua Tagovailoa lifts Miami Dolphins past New England Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Xavien Howard was one of the NFL’s best players at causing turnovers in 2020. He was back at it Sunday to help the Dolphins preserve a victory to open this season. “Every game I feel like I have to make something happen for the team and give...
NFL
AL.com

Tua Tagovailoa on Mac Jones: ‘I was happy for him’

The focus in Sunday’s Miami Dolphins-New England Patriots game was squarely on the starting quarterbacks -- Tua Tagovailoa for the Dolphins and Mac Jones for the Patriots in the first NFL matchup of former Alabama signal-callers since Nov. 21, 1983. But another Crimson Tide alumni may have been the central...
NFL
On3.com

WATCH: Tua Tagovailoa goes untouched on touchdown run

It didn’t take long for Tua Tagovailoa to make his presence known with a touchdown run Sunday. The Miami Dolphins quarterback faked a hand off and took the ball himself for a score, sneaking into the end zone untouched. The touchdown gave the Miami Dolphins an early lead on the...
NFL
NBC Sports

Tua Tagovailoa: It’s good to have Will Fuller back

Miami’s offense should get a boost this week with receiver Will Fuller. After signing with the franchise as a free agent in the spring, Fuller didn’t play Week One as he served the final game of a six-game suspension. But now he’s back at practice, and his quarterback is looking forward to seeing what he can do.
NFL
Fox News

Patriots cornerback jabs Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa following loss

The Miami Dolphins came away with a 17-16 victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday afternoon to open the 2021 NFL season, but one player on the losing side wasn’t impressed with Dolphins' second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. With 8:47 to go in the fourth quarter, Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones...
NFL
FanSided

The Dolphins have to feel good about Tua Tagovailoa after win

The Miami Dolphins went into Foxborough and beat the New England Patriots with an encouraging performance from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Here’s a fun fact: Tua Tagovailoa has never lost to Bill Belichick, holding a 2-0 record against the Patriots in his career. The Week 1 meeting between Tagovailoa’s Dolphins and...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy