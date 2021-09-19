Easton to hear public input Tuesday, may vote Wednesday on projects

EASTON, Pa. - Easton City Council will meet twice this week and may give the go-ahead to two projects that would bring more than 400 apartments to the city. Council will meet as a committee Tuesday at 6 p.m. to hear from the public about VM Development's plan for 150-plus apartments at the former Easton Iron & Steel on Bushkill Drive, and about "The Marquis," a seven-story development for the site of the Pine Street Garage.