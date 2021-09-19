3 migrants found dead in Poland, 9 others hospitalized

Britain on Tuesday warned three Russian intelligence officers wanted for a 2018 Novichok attack on a former double agent in the English city of Salisbury that they face arrest and prosecution if they ever leave their home country. Home Secretary Priti Patel said Britain "will not tolerate such malign activity" and said it had applied for an Interpol notice to detain and extradite all three from abroad if given the chance. "Should any of these individuals ever travel outside Russia, we will work with our international partners to take every possible step to detain them and face justice," she told parliament. Patel's warning came after prosecutors said there was enough evidence to charge a third Russian man with the attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.

