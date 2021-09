Optimism surrounding Arkansas football is the highest it has been in several seasons as the No. 16 Razorbacks (3-0) get set to take on No. 7 Texas A&M (3-0) Saturday in the annual clash between the two SEC West foes. And if Arkansas is to post a win in the series for the first time in a decade and improve to 4-0 on the year, expect quarterback K.J. Jefferson to a big reason why, according to CBS Sports college football analyst Gary Danielson.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO