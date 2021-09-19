CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa carted off with rib injury after taking big hit from Bills

By Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

Tua Tagovailoa left the Miami Dolphins' 35-0 loss against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday after taking a hit in the first quarter.

Tagovailoa threw incomplete on fourth-and-2 and was hit by Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa. The quarterback remained on the ground until Dolphins staffers helped him make his way to the sideline. He was later carted to the locker room.

Tagovailoa was ruled questionable to return with a rib injury and later declared out for the rest of the contest.

Jacoby Brissett replaced him in the game and completed 24 of 40 passes for 169 yards and an interception. Brissett also took four sacks.

Tagovailoa completed one of four passes for 13 yards before exiting. He faced consistent pressure early and took two sacks.

The No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, Tagovailoa received head coach Brian Flores' backing this offseason even amid persistent speculation that the team could look to acquire Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WfhqD_0c10fdK200
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) attempts a pass against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Jasen Vinlove, Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Tagovailoa saw his college career at Alabama come to an early end when he suffered a dislocated hip and fractured posterior wall.

He started nine games as a rookie after taking the reins from veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick midway through the year.

Follow Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz on Twitter @MikeMSchwartz .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa carted off with rib injury after taking big hit from Bills

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Tua Tagovailoa Has Brutally Honest Message For Mac Jones

Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones have officially gone from teammates to rivals. The former is entering his second season with the Miami Dolphins, whereas the latter is entering his rookie year with the New England Patriots. With the regular season only two weeks away, Tagovailoa was asked about Jones’ rookie...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Brutal Tua Tagovailoa Injury

Earlier: Today’s game has started off in nightmare fashion for the Miami Dolphins. They’re trailing the Bills 14-0, and Tua Tagovailoa has been taken to the locker room. Tua went down with an injury after taking a crunching hit from Buffalo defensive lineman A.J. Epenesa. He walked gingerly to the sideline in pain and was later carted off.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
The Spun

Report: X-Ray Results Are In For Tua Tagovailoa

It looks like the Miami Dolphins avoided catastrophe when it comes to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who was injured earlier today. Tagovailoa absorbed a big hit from Buffalo Bills defensive lineman A.J. Epenesa in the first quarter this afternoon and immediately went to the sideline. He was later carted to the locker room.
NFL
Cincy Jungle

Tua Tagovailoa won’t play vs. Bengals as Dolphins reportedly make push for Deshaun Watson

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow will make his 2021 debut Sunday vs. the Miami Dolphins, who won’t be playing fellow 2020 draftee Tua Tagovailoa. The No. 5 overall pick in last year’s NFL Draft, Tagovailoa was once viewed as the favorite to go No. 1 that year, an honor that ultimately was earned by Burrow. Tagovailoa had a rocky rookie season that saw him get benched in favor of Ryan Fitzpatrick at one point.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tua Tagovailoa reportedly receives prognosis from tests following rib injury

Tua Tagovailoa left Sunday’s Miami Dolphins game against the Buffalo Bills, a 35-0 loss, with what was later described as a rib injury. Tests on Monday morning revealed that Tagovailoa had bruised ribs, but no major issues, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reported. X-rays were negative. So it’ll be about pain tolerance and functionality moving forward, as the Dolphins get set to play the Las Vegas Raiders on the road this week.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Texans#American Football#The Miami Dolphins#The Buffalo Bills#Fox Sports#Twitter
The Spun

Dolphins Wideout Sends Clear Message About Jacoby Brissett

The Miami Dolphins will be without second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa this week, but that doesn’t mean fans should expect the offense’s production to just fall off a cliff. During this Thursday’s press conference, Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson had a message for anyone doubting backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett. He wants...
NFL
Tide 100.9 FM

Tua Tagovailoa Carted to Locker Room With Bruised Rib

Former Alabama quarterback and now Miami Dolphins starter Tua Tagovailoa left their game against the Buffalo Bills early in the first quarter with an injury to one of his ribs. Tagovailoa took a hard hit while throwing a pass less than 5 minutes into the first quarter. Trainers were brought...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Omar Kelly: Jacoby Brissett more than capable of keeping Dolphins afloat in Tua’s absence

Ever had a fridge full of leftovers nobody wanted to eat? There’s absolutely nothing wrong with any of those meals. They were nutritious, and even delicious earlier in the week. Warm them up one more time, and they should satisfy your hunger. But that doesn’t stop you from ordering takeout because you desire something fresh, new and more enticing. Sometimes quarterbacks can be like that. ...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Le’Veon Bell News

Le’Veon Bell might be on the verge of joining an NFL roster for the 2021 season. According to the NFL’s workout list, the Baltimore Ravens had the veteran free agent running back in for a try-out on Monday. Bell was one of two running backs who worked out for the...
NFL
FanSided

3 quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 2

While injuries plagued a few starting quarterbacks around the league on Sunday, there were three starters in particular that performed less than average. After the first slate of games drew to a close on Sunday afternoon, there were a number of starting quarterbacks that suffered injuries. Tua Tagovailoa, Andy Dalton, Tyrod Taylor and Carson Wentz were all hit by injuries that caused them to be out of the game.
NFL
Popculture

Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Retires After Signing With Cardinals

A two-time Super Bowl champion is calling it a career. On Tuesday, the Arizona Cardinals placed defensive back Malcolm Butler on the reserve/retired list after signing with the team this year. Butler has missed practice all week as he's been dealing with a personal issue, leading to him contemplate retirement. However, it's possible Butler could return to the team if he wants.
NFL
CBS Sports

Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Doesn't play Saturday

Wilson didn't play in the Seahawks' final preseason game Saturday against the Chargers. Wilson was expected to play about a quarter, but head coach Pete Carroll opted to keep the team's most valuable player on the sidelines for the final exhibition matchup. Even without Wilson on the field, we saw a glimpse of new OC Shane Waldron's system, according to Gregg Bell of The News Tribune. Waldron frequently utilized two tight-end sets, and he even got fullback Nick Bellore involved. Of course, we shouldn't draw too many conclusions from a preseason game. After all, no scheme is going to leave DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett (groin) off the field for more than a couple of snaps per game. With the defense more likely to take a step back than improve, Wilson should end up throwing plenty this season, regardless of the initial game plan.
NFL
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

253K+
Followers
34K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy