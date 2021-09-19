Take a look at these homes on the Fort Dodge market now

(Fort Dodge, IA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Fort Dodge than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

555 Quade Dr, Barnum, 50518 3 Beds 1 Bath | $80,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in None

Take a look at this Barnum charmer before it's too late. Ideal location as it sits a block from the elementary school and city park. 3 bedrooms on the main floor and a 4th non-conforming in the basement. All appliances stay including washer/dryer! Call Taylor Gibson at 515-269-0428 for a private viewing.

801 Forest Avenue, Fort Dodge, 50501 3 Beds 2 Baths | $147,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,552 Square Feet | Built in None

Charming, updated1925 brick home, traditional Snell Crawford neighborhood. Easy flow sunny foyer. Light and airy living room with many windows and wood burning fireplace. Delightful dining room has French doors that open to an enchanted walled patio. Updated kitchen has all newer stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops. Oak hardwood throughout. Second floor primary bedroom is spacious and sunny with a large closet. Two additional large light and airy bedrooms and an updated bright bathroom on 2nd floor. Lower level w much natural light has a rec room, bonus room (potential office), bathroom, large laundry room w storage shelves and two storerooms. New roof & gutters in 2020: garage re-built in 2012. New sidewalks & driveway. Easy to maintain yard and exterior. Masks provided.

1206 Ave C Avenue, Fort Dodge, 50501 2 Beds 1 Bath | $65,000 | Single Family Residence | 866 Square Feet | Built in 1906

Welcome to this home it has .48 acres. Just minutes from the hospital, and Iowa Central Community College. Walk into a spacious living room, this 2 bedroom 1 bathroom with laundry and mud room on main level for easy access. Newer Shed and garage. This home is tucked back in a very nice setting with great decking and a shed to help you take full advantage of the landscape. This lot is large enough to build another home if a buyer would wish, with multiple driveway options. Private setting surrounded by mature trees. Schedule a showing today.

723 Elizabeth Avenue, Fort Dodge, 50501 3 Beds 2 Baths | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,514 Square Feet | Built in None

Call to see this 3BR, 4 Bathroom house located in prestigious Snell Park Neighborhood. This Home features a large Living Room with fireplace, eat in Kitchen with appliances, Formal Dining Room, owners Bedroom Suite with jetted tub & shower, two additional Large Bedrooms - each with a private bathroom, Den, all surrounding an interior Atrium. Main floor laundry in the 4th bathroom. Also has a 2 car attached garage. Call Jim Kesterson for a showing 515-570-0672.

