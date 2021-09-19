CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Dodge, IA

Take a look at these homes on the Fort Dodge market now

Fort Dodge Digest
Fort Dodge Digest
 4 days ago

(Fort Dodge, IA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Fort Dodge than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W8l5d_0c10emIm00

555 Quade Dr, Barnum, 50518

3 Beds 1 Bath | $80,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in None

Take a look at this Barnum charmer before it's too late. Ideal location as it sits a block from the elementary school and city park. 3 bedrooms on the main floor and a 4th non-conforming in the basement. All appliances stay including washer/dryer! Call Taylor Gibson at 515-269-0428 for a private viewing.

For open house information, contact Taylor Gibson, RE/MAX of Fort Dodge, Inc. at 515-955-3828

Copyright © 2021 Fort Dodge Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FDBORIA-21668)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eKmi8_0c10emIm00

801 Forest Avenue, Fort Dodge, 50501

3 Beds 2 Baths | $147,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,552 Square Feet | Built in None

Charming, updated1925 brick home, traditional Snell Crawford neighborhood. Easy flow sunny foyer. Light and airy living room with many windows and wood burning fireplace. Delightful dining room has French doors that open to an enchanted walled patio. Updated kitchen has all newer stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops. Oak hardwood throughout. Second floor primary bedroom is spacious and sunny with a large closet. Two additional large light and airy bedrooms and an updated bright bathroom on 2nd floor. Lower level w much natural light has a rec room, bonus room (potential office), bathroom, large laundry room w storage shelves and two storerooms. New roof & gutters in 2020: garage re-built in 2012. New sidewalks & driveway. Easy to maintain yard and exterior. Masks provided.

For open house information, contact Sandra Jones, Kesterson Realty Inc at 515-955-7714

Copyright © 2021 Fort Dodge Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FDBORIA-21519)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yJLWj_0c10emIm00

1206 Ave C Avenue, Fort Dodge, 50501

2 Beds 1 Bath | $65,000 | Single Family Residence | 866 Square Feet | Built in 1906

Welcome to this home it has .48 acres. Just minutes from the hospital, and Iowa Central Community College. Walk into a spacious living room, this 2 bedroom 1 bathroom with laundry and mud room on main level for easy access. Newer Shed and garage. This home is tucked back in a very nice setting with great decking and a shed to help you take full advantage of the landscape. This lot is large enough to build another home if a buyer would wish, with multiple driveway options. Private setting surrounded by mature trees. Schedule a showing today.

For open house information, contact Lisette Lopez, EXP Realty, LLC at 833-835-5566

Copyright © 2021 Des Moines Area Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DMAARIA-636275)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a5Ye5_0c10emIm00

723 Elizabeth Avenue, Fort Dodge, 50501

3 Beds 2 Baths | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,514 Square Feet | Built in None

Call to see this 3BR, 4 Bathroom house located in prestigious Snell Park Neighborhood. This Home features a large Living Room with fireplace, eat in Kitchen with appliances, Formal Dining Room, owners Bedroom Suite with jetted tub & shower, two additional Large Bedrooms - each with a private bathroom, Den, all surrounding an interior Atrium. Main floor laundry in the 4th bathroom. Also has a 2 car attached garage. Call Jim Kesterson for a showing 515-570-0672.

For open house information, contact Jim Kesterson, Kesterson Realty Inc at 515-955-7714

Copyright © 2021 Fort Dodge Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FDBORIA-21714)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Business
City
Barnum, IA
Iowa State
Iowa Real Estate
Fort Dodge, IA
Business
City
Fort Dodge, IA
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti resigned in protest of “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland as it is wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s President...
IMMIGRATION
CBS News

U.S. suspends use of mounted Border Patrol units in Del Rio, Texas

The Biden administration has demobilized units of Border Patrol agents on horseback in Del Rio, Texas, following controversy over the tactics they employed recently to disperse Haitian migrants, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Thursday. "We have ceased the use of the horse patrol in Del Rio temporarily," a...
DEL RIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laundry Room#Atrium#Rec Room#French#Kesterson Realty Inc#Exp Realty#Llc#Home
ABC News

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles dies at 89

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles, whom many consider the godfather of modern Black cinema, has died. He was 89. On behalf of his family, The Criterion Collection and Janus Films confirmed his death in a statement posted Wednesday. "In an unparalleled career distinguished by relentless innovation, boundless curiosity and spiritual...
MOVIES
Fort Dodge Digest

Fort Dodge Digest

Fort Dodge, IA
68
Followers
254
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Fort Dodge Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy