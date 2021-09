Yesterday, Google dropped Android 12 Beta 5. The fifth and final Android 12 beta fixes several bugs and refines the overall software experience in the run-up to the official release — which should come out in the next few weeks. As expected, the last beta doesn’t bring along any major new features, but there are few notable changes like a much faster universal search bar in the Pixel Launcher, new “Private Compute Core” privacy settings, and our first look at the new Live Space widget. In addition, the final beta release also comes with redesigned Google Clock and Google Calculator apps, both of which now follow Material You design guidelines.

CELL PHONES ・ 14 DAYS AGO