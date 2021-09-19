CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Messi looks angry at being replaced; Icardi gets late winner

Frankfort Times
 12 days ago

PARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi hit the crossbar with a curling free kick and looked angry at being taken off in the 75th minute in his home debut Sunday for Paris Saint-Germain. Substitute Mauro Icardi scored deep into stoppage time as PSG scraped a 2-1 win over Lyon in the French league to make it six straight victories.

