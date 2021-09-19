CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots Defense Had A Field Day Against Jets Rookie Quarterback Zach Wilson In Week 2

By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) — Zach Wilson got off to a rough start against the Patriots in Week 2. And the finish wasn’t much better, as the rookie quarterback was picked off four times in New England’s 25-6 victory in the Meadowlands.

Wilson started his MetLife Stadium debut by completing his first two passes to the New England defense. His first interception came on New York’s first offensive possession of the game, with J.C. Jackson coming down with an impressive INT off a ricochet. With Ja’Whaun Bentley applying pressure up the middle off a delayed blitz, Wilson fired a pass over the middle for wide receiver Corey Davis. It instead found the fingertips of Jackson — twice.

Jackson tipped Wilson’s pass up in the air, followed by safety Devin McCourty making an even more impressive tip that ended up in the hands of Jackson. It was a beautiful play by the New England defense.

The interception gave New England the ball at the New York 35, after the offense was forced to punt away their first possession after Mac Jones was sacked on a third-and-4 to end the drive. The Patriots got three points out of Jackson’s pick, settling for a 46-yard field goal by Nick Folk.

Wilson’s second pass wasn’t much better than his first. Rolling to his right off play action, he once again went looking for Davis. And he once again found a member of the Patriots secondary.

New England safety Adrian Phillips came down with the team’s second interception of the day, with the ball deflecting off Davis’ fingertips.

That second turnover gave the Patriots the ball at the New England 28, and the Pats offense took full advantage of the possession. James White capped off a six-play, 72-yard drive with a seven-yard touchdown run to give the Patriots a 10-0 lead.

To make matters worse for Wilson and the Jets, Jackson came down with his second interception of the game in the second quarter, picking off an errant pass intended for Elijah Moore at the New England 14-yard line. It was a huge turnover, as the Jets were looking to cut into New England’s 10-3 lead after the Patriots offense went three-and-out.

Devin McCourty added another pick for the Patriots defense in the third quarter, catching a horrendous pass from the rookie. The New England defense also recorded four sacks against Wilson, who finished the game 19-of-33 for 210 yards, no touchdowns and the four interceptions.

Wilson finished with a passer rating of 37.0, and was met with boos from Jets fans a number of times during the second half. The Patriots defense, meanwhile, is celebrating the team’s first win of the season.

IN THIS ARTICLE
