Tua Tagovailoa was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in 2020 and in his first season, he was able to make quite the impact. While he mostly competed for the team's starting job with Ryan Fitzpatrick, there were times where Tua was able to carry the team and provide the team with some timely victories. The Dolphins even almost made the playoffs although an embarrassing loss in Week 17 ultimately left them on the outside, looking in.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO