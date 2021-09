Ahead of the 20th anniversary of September 11, Vulture reached out to 37 comedians to talk about their first time performing onstage after the attacks and how the tragedy reshaped comedy in the decades since. In the below extended excerpt from our conversation with Marc Maron — who was living in Queens, New York since 1993 at the time of the attacks — the comedian, podcaster, and actor reflects on his material in New York after 9/11, what it felt like to perform at the Comedy Cellar at the time, and how comedians’ varying responses to the tragedy both onstage and off evolved into the tribalism in comedy we see today.

