On the hunt for a home in Harrison? These houses are on the market

(Harrison, AR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Harrison will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

8059 Laurel Lane, Harrison, 72601 3 Beds 4 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,466 Square Feet | Built in None

Bring your horses and enjoy this lovely home situated on 13 acres m/l. Home has new flooring, carpet and paint. Has a horse barn with four stalls, tack and feed room. Very nice garden spot, fruit trees and pecan trees. Has good pasture with pond, automatic waterer and views of the distant mountains. Come and make this your forever home and farm.

309 N Chestnut Street, Harrison, 72601 5 Beds 4 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,964 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Need A Home / Office Combo?? This one is perfect for you!! Walk into a nice entry/waiting & reception area with private office Plus living space that includes 7 additional rooms for use as living area and bedrooms, a full kitchen /dining area with all appliances and oak cabinets. a private full bath, another private 3/4 bath with laundry connections, and 2 handicap half baths near entry/waiting area for customers. Out the back door is a large patio and fenced back yard, there is a side entry and porch, plus a full front porch. The front area has concrete parking for 10 autos. Location is only a few blocks from the Harrison business district and 1 block off the Hwy 65-62-412 bypass. Well maintained building includes new central heat/air units in 2018 and new roof in 2019. Come see today!!

1180 North Ridgeway Loop, Harrison, 72601 4 Beds 2 Baths | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,132 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Perfect family home! Located 8 miles North of Harrison, AR and 26 miles to Branson, MO. This large ranch style brick home on nearly 2 acres has plenty of space for the whole family! The property has a barn with a hayloft, an attached two car garage, and a 12'X36' concrete slab for extra parking for RV or boat. The basement has more garage parking for the lawnmower or side-by-side! The home is on city water, but also has a private well that was functioning upon last usage. This home has central heat and air, and a backup wood-burning stove in the basement that is ducted throughout the home, and a wood burning insert in the dining room. The property is covered with fruit trees of many varieties; 12 apple trees, 2 pecans, a peach, pear, and a large walnut tree. Call me today to see this home!

7918 Old Olvey Road, Harrison, 72601 3 Beds 1 Bath | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,596 Square Feet | Built in None

Well constructed home in quiet country setting close to school, shopping, bank, pharmacy, and just minutes to North Arkansas College and south Harrison. great home for family or excellent investment rental property.

