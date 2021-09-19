CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harrison News Watch

On the hunt for a home in Harrison? These houses are on the market

Harrison News Watch
Harrison News Watch
 4 days ago

(Harrison, AR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Harrison will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UxhRI_0c10cwfY00

8059 Laurel Lane, Harrison, 72601

3 Beds 4 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,466 Square Feet | Built in None

Bring your horses and enjoy this lovely home situated on 13 acres m/l. Home has new flooring, carpet and paint. Has a horse barn with four stalls, tack and feed room. Very nice garden spot, fruit trees and pecan trees. Has good pasture with pond, automatic waterer and views of the distant mountains. Come and make this your forever home and farm.

For open house information, contact Shawn Smith, GrayWalt Realty Group at 870-275-9075

Copyright © 2021 Harrison District Board of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HDBRAR-143718)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4engBv_0c10cwfY00

309 N Chestnut Street, Harrison, 72601

5 Beds 4 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,964 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Need A Home / Office Combo?? This one is perfect for you!! Walk into a nice entry/waiting & reception area with private office Plus living space that includes 7 additional rooms for use as living area and bedrooms, a full kitchen /dining area with all appliances and oak cabinets. a private full bath, another private 3/4 bath with laundry connections, and 2 handicap half baths near entry/waiting area for customers. Out the back door is a large patio and fenced back yard, there is a side entry and porch, plus a full front porch. The front area has concrete parking for 10 autos. Location is only a few blocks from the Harrison business district and 1 block off the Hwy 65-62-412 bypass. Well maintained building includes new central heat/air units in 2018 and new roof in 2019. Come see today!!

For open house information, contact Bobby Woods, HOMESTEAD REALTY OF HARRISON, INC at 870-741-2222

Copyright © 2021 Harrison District Board of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HDBRAR-142613)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pwJK3_0c10cwfY00

1180 North Ridgeway Loop, Harrison, 72601

4 Beds 2 Baths | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,132 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Perfect family home! Located 8 miles North of Harrison, AR and 26 miles to Branson, MO. This large ranch style brick home on nearly 2 acres has plenty of space for the whole family! The property has a barn with a hayloft, an attached two car garage, and a 12'X36' concrete slab for extra parking for RV or boat. The basement has more garage parking for the lawnmower or side-by-side! The home is on city water, but also has a private well that was functioning upon last usage. This home has central heat and air, and a backup wood-burning stove in the basement that is ducted throughout the home, and a wood burning insert in the dining room. The property is covered with fruit trees of many varieties; 12 apple trees, 2 pecans, a peach, pear, and a large walnut tree. Call me today to see this home!

For open house information, contact Katie Hamilton, Worley and Associates at 417-320-6178

Copyright © 2021 Southern Missouri Regional MLS, LLC (SOMO). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GSBORMO-60192104)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40YDAe_0c10cwfY00

7918 Old Olvey Road, Harrison, 72601

3 Beds 1 Bath | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,596 Square Feet | Built in None

Well constructed home in quiet country setting close to school, shopping, bank, pharmacy, and just minutes to North Arkansas College and south Harrison. great home for family or excellent investment rental property.

For open house information, contact Mike Bishop, FIG Realty LLC at 870-833-7075

Copyright © 2021 Harrison District Board of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HDBRAR-143361)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fruit Trees#Pear Trees#Horse Barn#Living Space#Concrete Slab#Graywalt Realty Group#X36#North Arkansas College#Fig Realty Llc
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti resigned in protest of “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland as it is wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s President...
IMMIGRATION
CBS News

U.S. suspends use of mounted Border Patrol units in Del Rio, Texas

The Biden administration has demobilized units of Border Patrol agents on horseback in Del Rio, Texas, following controversy over the tactics they employed recently to disperse Haitian migrants, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Thursday. "We have ceased the use of the horse patrol in Del Rio temporarily," a...
DEL RIO, TX
ABC News

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles dies at 89

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles, whom many consider the godfather of modern Black cinema, has died. He was 89. On behalf of his family, The Criterion Collection and Janus Films confirmed his death in a statement posted Wednesday. "In an unparalleled career distinguished by relentless innovation, boundless curiosity and spiritual...
MOVIES
Harrison News Watch

Harrison News Watch

Harrison, AR
74
Followers
232
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Harrison News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy