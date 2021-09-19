Take a look at these homes on the Glasgow market now

(Glasgow, KY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Glasgow will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

100 Clayburn Street, Glasgow, 42141 4 Beds 1 Bath | $55,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,347 Square Feet | Built in 1022

Alert! Investment opportunity or great starter home. This fixer upper is sold as-is but the price tag matches. So much potential on a larger lot. Private drive, detached garage and fenced in backyard. See it for yourself.

144 Davis Street, Glasgow, 42141 3 Beds 2 Baths | $85,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,485 Square Feet | Built in 1022

Great location in Glasgow, KY. This home offers 3 bedrooms and 1 bath and would be a great starter home or addition to an investment portolio.

2143 Coral Hill Lecta Rd, Glasgow, 42141 4 Beds 2 Baths | $199,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,842 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Motivated Seller - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 full bath home nestled in farm country only minutes from Walmart, schools and the Cumberland Parkway. Enjoy country living on this one acre tract ideal for pets of choice. Features a 24' above ground pool, gorgeous mature shade, and a detached garage/shop with concrete floor and electric. This over 1800 sq ft,, well landscaped home has a large kitchen with movable bar and separate dining room. Enjoy breezy evenings on the back deck viewing a beautiful sunset or coffee in the mornings with a gorgeous sunrise on the front porch. Call Today!!

745 Red Cross Rd., Park City, 42160 3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,380 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New construction on .5 acre lot. Great location just minutes from Glasgow, Bowling Green and Barren River Lake. This home will feature 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, open floor plan, 2 car attached garage. Come take a look now and pick out your paint, floor coverings and other finishes.

