Take a look at these homes on the Glasgow market now
(Glasgow, KY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Glasgow will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.
Check out these listings from our classifieds:
Alert! Investment opportunity or great starter home. This fixer upper is sold as-is but the price tag matches. So much potential on a larger lot. Private drive, detached garage and fenced in backyard. See it for yourself.
For open house information, contact Erica Spillman, Keller Williams First Choice Realty at 270-782-1811
Great location in Glasgow, KY. This home offers 3 bedrooms and 1 bath and would be a great starter home or addition to an investment portolio.
For open house information, contact Erica Spillman, Keller Williams First Choice Realty at 270-782-1811
Motivated Seller - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 full bath home nestled in farm country only minutes from Walmart, schools and the Cumberland Parkway. Enjoy country living on this one acre tract ideal for pets of choice. Features a 24' above ground pool, gorgeous mature shade, and a detached garage/shop with concrete floor and electric. This over 1800 sq ft,, well landscaped home has a large kitchen with movable bar and separate dining room. Enjoy breezy evenings on the back deck viewing a beautiful sunset or coffee in the mornings with a gorgeous sunrise on the front porch. Call Today!!
For open house information, contact Debbie Murray, Southern Nest Realty, LLC at 270-380-1250
New construction on .5 acre lot. Great location just minutes from Glasgow, Bowling Green and Barren River Lake. This home will feature 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, open floor plan, 2 car attached garage. Come take a look now and pick out your paint, floor coverings and other finishes.
For open house information, contact Michelle Davis, eXp Realty LLC at 888-624-6448
Comments / 0