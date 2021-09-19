CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glasgow, KY

Take a look at these homes on the Glasgow market now

Glasgow Daily
Glasgow Daily
 4 days ago

(Glasgow, KY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Glasgow will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16TAQO_0c10cAk200

100 Clayburn Street, Glasgow, 42141

4 Beds 1 Bath | $55,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,347 Square Feet | Built in 1022

Alert! Investment opportunity or great starter home. This fixer upper is sold as-is but the price tag matches. So much potential on a larger lot. Private drive, detached garage and fenced in backyard. See it for yourself.

For open house information, contact Erica Spillman, Keller Williams First Choice Realty at 270-782-1811

Copyright © 2021 South Central Kentucky Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XzC5w_0c10cAk200

144 Davis Street, Glasgow, 42141

3 Beds 2 Baths | $85,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,485 Square Feet | Built in 1022

Great location in Glasgow, KY. This home offers 3 bedrooms and 1 bath and would be a great starter home or addition to an investment portolio.

For open house information, contact Erica Spillman, Keller Williams First Choice Realty at 270-782-1811

Copyright © 2021 South Central Kentucky Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19CXbS_0c10cAk200

2143 Coral Hill Lecta Rd, Glasgow, 42141

4 Beds 2 Baths | $199,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,842 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Motivated Seller - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 full bath home nestled in farm country only minutes from Walmart, schools and the Cumberland Parkway. Enjoy country living on this one acre tract ideal for pets of choice. Features a 24' above ground pool, gorgeous mature shade, and a detached garage/shop with concrete floor and electric. This over 1800 sq ft,, well landscaped home has a large kitchen with movable bar and separate dining room. Enjoy breezy evenings on the back deck viewing a beautiful sunset or coffee in the mornings with a gorgeous sunrise on the front porch. Call Today!!

For open house information, contact Debbie Murray, Southern Nest Realty, LLC at 270-380-1250

Copyright © 2021 South Central Kentucky Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZIcBG_0c10cAk200

745 Red Cross Rd., Park City, 42160

3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,380 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New construction on .5 acre lot. Great location just minutes from Glasgow, Bowling Green and Barren River Lake. This home will feature 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, open floor plan, 2 car attached garage. Come take a look now and pick out your paint, floor coverings and other finishes.

For open house information, contact Michelle Davis, eXp Realty LLC at 888-624-6448

Copyright © 2021 South Central Kentucky Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

With Glasgow Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

