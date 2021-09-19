Check out these Faribault homes on the market

(Faribault, MN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Faribault will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1209 Amber Lane, Faribault, 55021 3 Beds 3 Baths | $339,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,659 Square Feet | Built in 2021

NEW CONSTRUCTION - 2 story home with room to grow in unfinished walk out basement. All 3 bedrooms on upper level, private master bath with large walk in closet, 3 car garage, concrete driveway, and 5 acre park less than 1 block away!

3309 Culver Trail, Faribault, 55021 4 Beds 3 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,574 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Beautiful rambler with LAKE ACCESS! Use it as your home or a home away from home and avoid the lines at the lake. The roof is under 5 years old, freshly painted exterior, new furnace and A/C, 2 fireplaces, 3 car garage, and a large finished walkout basement. This oasis won't last long. Set up your showing today!

260 Tower Avenue, Dundas, 55019 5 Beds 3 Baths | $443,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,683 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Another amazing creation from KMichael Homes LLC. This home, backed up to the park, 5 bed, 3 bath, split with a covered deck included. Very rare for new construction to include a deck. Truly turn key with a complete landscaping package with irrigation. The worry free life. Watch sledders sliding down the hill in back. Watch skaters on the municipal hockey rink! Private backyard. Amenities though? Granite, quartz, LVP, custom cabinets, Anderson Windows, finished basement. We are able to repeat this model on several different lots. We have 11 lots available.

1025 2Nd Street Sw, Faribault, 55021 3 Beds 2 Baths | $224,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,286 Square Feet | Built in 1946

What a darling Faribault Rambler! Located on a private, cul-de-sac street with a fully fenced backyard. The oversized, heated 2 car garage is a must see. Beautifully updated w/ newer kitchen, appliances, flooring and extra storage / pantry cabinets. 3 beds / 2 baths with a recently finished, cozy lower level. Gorgeous bathrooms beautifully updated with subway tile, newer vanities and fixtures. Neutral flooring and paint throughout. Spacious and private backyard with fire pit area. Deck retreat offers generous outdoor entertainment space. Outstanding location close proximity to schools, shopping, restaurants and more. It's a perfect place to call home! Don't miss this one!

