3 migrants found dead in Poland, 9 others hospitalized

NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARSAW, Poland (AP) — The bodies of three people who were trying to illegally cross into Poland from Belarus were found in the border region and another body of a woman was found on Belarus side, Poland’s prime minister said Sunday. Premier Mateusz Morawiecki gave no other details but said...

www.news10.com

