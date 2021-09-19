Penn State Rises To No. 8 in Coaches Poll
Penn State has risen to No. 8 in the Coaches Poll after their thrilling 28-20 win over the Auburn Tigers on Saturday night. The Iowa Hawkeyes remain the highest-ranked Big Ten team, rising to No. 6 after their comfortable win over Kent State. Ohio State remains at No. 11, while Wisconsin rises to No. 15. Michigan makes a big jump up to No. 19 and Michigan State joins the party at No. 21. Auburn stays in the rankings as well, falling three spots to No. 23. Maryland and Rutgers(!) were among the Others Receiving Votes.www.roarlionsroar.com
Comments / 0