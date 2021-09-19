CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn State Rises To No. 8 in Coaches Poll

By Matthew Filipovits
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePenn State has risen to No. 8 in the Coaches Poll after their thrilling 28-20 win over the Auburn Tigers on Saturday night. The Iowa Hawkeyes remain the highest-ranked Big Ten team, rising to No. 6 after their comfortable win over Kent State. Ohio State remains at No. 11, while Wisconsin rises to No. 15. Michigan makes a big jump up to No. 19 and Michigan State joins the party at No. 21. Auburn stays in the rankings as well, falling three spots to No. 23. Maryland and Rutgers(!) were among the Others Receiving Votes.

Virginian-Pilot

Old Dominion coach Ricky Rahne maintains close ties to Penn State

When Ricky Rahne got his first career win as a head coach against Hampton on Sept. 11, notes poured in from Pennsylvania. Old Dominion’s second-year coach, a former offensive coordinator at Penn State, heard from many of the players and coaches he worked with in State College. Tellingly, though, Rahne already had heard from many of those same people a week earlier, after a 42-10 loss at Wake ...
HAMPTON, VA
247Sports

VIDEO: Auburn coach Bryan Harsin looks to Penn State

Auburn coach Bryan Harsin said Monday Auburn will face a significant challenge at Penn State and will need to be highly focused from start to finish. He previewed the Nittany Lions and talked bluntly about the Tigers lack of focus in the first half in last Saturday's 62-0 blowout of Alabama State.
AUBURN, AL
roarlionsroar.com

Ty Warren Puts Penn State Up 21-10

Trickeration to tight end Tyler Warren has put the Nittany Lions up 21-10 just 2 minutes into the second half. Auburn attempted trickery with a flanker pass and a fumble on the play led to insane field position for Penn State. Sean Clifford hit Jahan Dotson on a slant to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Digital Collegian

Penn State football moves 1 spot to No. 10 in latest AP Top 25 Poll

Even with a big win in its home opener against Ball State, Penn State didn’t shift too much in this week’s AP Poll. The Nittany Lions moved one spots to No. 10. They jumped teams like Iowa State and Notre Dame while having Oregon leap them after a big win against Ohio State.
PENN, PA
KESQ

Clifford’s growing comfort fueling No. 6 Penn State’s rise

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Sean Clifford played arguably the best game of his career in Penn State’s 28-20 victory over Auburn. Clifford took his time all night and steadily worked through his progressions to complete 28 of 32 passes for 280 yards and two touchdowns. He was efficient and effective and his rejuvenated confidence is proving to be infectious. Penn State jumped four spots to No. 6 in the AP Top 25 after the win.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

