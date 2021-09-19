CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Detective Slams Police in Gabby Petito Search as Hunt for Brian Laundrie Intensifies

By Xander Landen
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
"Why would you [try to] get consent from the guy, and not get a search warrant?" Pat Diaz, a former homicide detective of 35 years, said Sunday.

Police Department Faces Backlash After Facebook Post About Man Accused of Stealing Diapers

A police department in Florida is facing criticism on social media after it posted about a man who allegedly stole diapers from a Walmart earlier this month. In the September 18 post, the Winter Haven Police Department detailed the incident, which took place three days earlier. The post included a picture of the man with two young children, whose faces are hidden, and another picture of the man pushing a cart containing diapers and wipes.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

