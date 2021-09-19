CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcalester, OK

Mcalester-curious? These homes are on the market

Mcalester Digest
 4 days ago

(Mcalester, OK) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Mcalester. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XLIXc_0c10aSSI00

206 E South Avenue, Mcalester, 74501

4 Beds 2 Baths | $214,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,184 Square Feet | Built in 1964

PERFECTLY REDONE WITH NEW SHINGLES, NEW CABINETS IN THE STUNNING KITCHEN WITH GAS COOKING WITH STAINLESS STEEL OUTFITED APPLIANCES, NEW FLOORING AND A FRESH & MODERN LOOK THRU-OUT! Some benefits this home has is a flexible floor plan with optional living rooms and 4 bedrooms! The 4th bedroom is private and perfect for college kids, or aging parents. Such a flexible home, perfect location and move-in ready and will pass any financing terms! Call today for a convenient tour.

For open house information, contact Kristy Balch, Leader Group Realty, LLC at 918-423-9458

Copyright © 2021 MLS Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NORESOK-2123618)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R33ml_0c10aSSI00

380 Falcon Road, Mcalester, 74501

4 Beds 3 Baths | $489,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,414 Square Feet | Built in 2017

HERE IT IS!!! EXACTLY WHAT YOU'VE BEEN LOOKING FOR! JUST OUTSIDE MCALESTER CITY LIMITS SITTING COMFORTABLY ON 10.45 ACRES +/- THIS 4 BED/3 BATH HOME WAS BUILT TO PERFECTION! VAULTED CEILINGS, FIREPLACE & OPEN LIVING ARE JUST A FEW OF THE FEATURES THIS HOME OFFERS. KITCHEN BOASTS OF AN ABUNDANCE OF CUSTOM CABINETRY, LARGE PANTRY, A MASSIVE ISLAND & STAINLESS APPLIANCES. UPSTAIRS YOU CAN ENJOY THE MEDIA ROOM TOO! 40X50 FULLY INSULATED SHOP WITH 3 OVERHEAD DOORS. THIS IS A RARE OPPORTUNITY! DON'T MISS OUT!

For open house information, contact Candace Cox, C21/Shirley Donaldson Inc at 918-426-4343

Copyright © 2021 MLS Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NORESOK-2131666)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uu0Gk_0c10aSSI00

819 E Tyler Avenue, Mcalester, 74501

2 Beds 1 Bath | $54,900 | Single Family Residence | 704 Square Feet | Built in 1955

TURN KEY RENTAL WITH LEASE THROUGH JUNE 2022! 2 bedroom, modest home that will always have a capable tenant. This home can help start your rental portfolio or easily add to it! Call today for details!

For open house information, contact Kristy Balch, Leader Group Realty, LLC at 918-423-9458

Copyright © 2021 MLS Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NORESOK-2128180)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eQApz_0c10aSSI00

1306 Country Club Road, Mcalester, 74501

4 Beds 4 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,394 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Almost 3,400 square foot sprawling estate on highly coveted Country Club Road with so many upscale and beneficial features! Brand new roof and fresh paint are some of the most noticeable updates that will allow you to just move right in and enjoy living. The enormous master suite has its own laundry room, living room or office attached and amazing closet! A garage to be envied by all with drive-through capacity and a backyard that all the neighborhood BBQ's could be hosted in! Call today for a tour!

For open house information, contact Kristy Balch, Leader Group Realty, LLC at 918-423-9458

Copyright © 2021 MLS Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NORESOK-2128462)

