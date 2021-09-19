CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Zombieland: a zombie movie so enjoyable you almost want to join the apocalypse

By Shaney Hudson
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WAGVM_0c10aLWR00
Jesse Eisenberg as Columbus, the narrator of Zombieland.

Twelve years after its release, Zombieland (2009) remains one of the most enjoyable films in the flesh-eating genre. Its secret sauce? Brilliant casting – five Academy Award nominees – fast pacing, and the fact it just doesn’t take itself too seriously.

The premise of Zombieland is pretty simple: four jaded individuals reluctantly join forces and carpool across the country during a zombie apocalypse. The narrator, Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg) is a social recluse who has survived by following a list of conservative rules, including staying fit enough to outrun the zombies (Rule #1: Cardio) and shooting them twice to make sure they’re actually dead (Rule #2: Double Tap).

Director Ruben Fleischer made his directorial debut with this film, and takes great delight in covering each of these rules in gory detail: a homemaker escapes the neighbourhood zombie kids, only to go flying through her windscreen because she’s not buckled up (Rule #4: Seatbelts).

Columbus, with his irritable bowel syndrome and rolling suitcase (Rule #7: Travel Light), is the perfect foil for snakeskin jacket and cowboy hat wearing Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson). Tallahassee is in the butt-kicking business (and “business is GOOD”, Harrelson declares, two chainsaws in hand). After a tense standoff, Columbus hitches a ride.

The film looks set to fade into odd-couple mode, until the pair are outwitted by jaded 20-something Wichita (Emma Stone), and her pre-teen sister, Little Rock (Abigail Breslin). The women quickly hustle the unsuspecting men, taking their guns and their truck (not once, but twice), on a quest to reach Pacific Playland, their childhood happy place.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y0f2d_0c10aLWR00
The cast seem to be having fun, something missing from most of the exhaustingly gritty string of zombie productions that have emerged over the last two decades. Photograph: Allstar/Columbia Pictures

Part of what makes this film work is the chemistry between the cast. There’s a sense of ease and camaraderie, which is greatly helped by the film’s zippy editing, well-paced flashbacks, clever use of graphics and snappy dialogue (Little Rock’s explanation of Hannah Montana to an engrossed Tallahassee stands out).

Above all, they seem to be having fun, something missing from most of the exhaustingly gritty string of zombie productions that have emerged over the last two decades, from the 11 angst-riddled seasons of The Walking Dead to Hollywood hit World War Z and umpteenth Resident Evil film. When the cast trash and smash an Arizona gift store, their delight is so genuine, you kinda wish you could be in there with them. A standout moment is the appearance of actor Bill Murray, who shows up in a brilliantly executed cameo.

While Murray almost steals the show, it’s Harrelson as Tallahassee who ends up carrying the film. His character offers a handy roadmap in how to deal with the apocalypse: indulge in blind rage to vent your frustration, develop a dark sense of humour, and pursue your comfort food of choice (Twinkies) at all costs. He even inspires Columbus to add another rule to his list (#Rule 32: Enjoy the Little Things).

It doesn’t set out to be, but by the end this zombie movie is quite sweet. Sure, there’s blood, guts and gore, but the virtues of loyalty, trust and family are established without feeling cheesy or insincere. Almost as much of a triumph as surviving the apocalypse.

Comments / 0

Related
bloody-disgusting.com

Dish Wants to Pay You $1,300 to Watch 13 Stephen King Horror Movies By Halloween!

It’s time once again for one of those horror movie challenges that offer up big money for, well, something we horror fans are likely already going to be doing on the road to Halloween. Dish is offering up $1,300 to one lucky person in the weeks leading up to Halloween, and the challenge isn’t exactly a chore: watch 13 Stephen King movies before October 31!
TV & VIDEOS
flickeringmyth.com

Enjoyably Preposterous Movies

Tom Jolliffe pays homage to films that are utterly ludicrous, but are enjoyable because of it…. If you can enjoy one thing about cinema, then it’s probably the wealth of variety at our disposal. We can watch the sublime, the dramatic, powerful, hilarious, thrilling, or we can also watch something that compounds (and beats the shit out of) logic. Some films feel gripping, nerve-shredding, because they feel chillingly authentic. Think the tension in films based on real life events such as Argo, Captain Phillips or United 93. We also have the option to watch something stupendously ridiculous.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

How Filmmaker James DeMonaco Parlayed ‘The Purge’ Franchise Into a Passion Project

After directing three Purge films and writing all five, franchise creator James DeMonaco knew he needed a radical change. So he revisited an older script of his that celebrated his first loves: cinema and Staten Island. And thanks to The Purge franchise’s worldwide gross of $535 million on a $53 million budget overall, DeMonaco had earned “one for him” in the eyes of his partners at Blumhouse and Universal Pictures. “Without saying it, I think Jason [Blum] was saying that by just saying yes to the project,” DeMonaco tells The Hollywood Reporter. “I think he liked the script, I can say...
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Is a Marvel Zombies Live-Action Movie Coming Further Down the Line in the MCU?

It has taken a while for Marvel Zombies to finally be fleshed out on screen, but last week's episode of Marvel's What If...? finally brought the undead superhero apocalypse to the MCU. While the animated series takes a look at what could have happened in alternative realities, the multiverse became a more terrifying place with the long awaited Zombies episode, which transformed the Earth's mightiest heroes into flesh-eating monsters. Based on the comic book by The Walking Dead' s Robert Kirkman and Sean Phillips, many fans believed that the animated iteration of Marvel's own Walking Dead is the only time we will see the shambling monstrosities, but it appears that made not be the case.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
heroichollywood.com

‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ TV Spot Teases New Woody Harrelson Footage

A brand new TV spot for Venom: Let There Be Carnage is filled with new footage of Woody Harrelson’s serial killer Cletus Kasady. One of the most inspired superhero casting choices in the last few years has to be Woody Harrelson being brought in to star as Carnage for the Venom sequel. Originally teased at the end of the first film, Harrelson is back in the sequel as the serial killer Cletus Kasady whose body becomes the host for the blood-red symbiote Carnage.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Woody Harrelson wants to make Zombieland 3

Woody Harrelson has revealed that he is ready to dive back into the undead hordes and brave the apocalypse once more. In a recent interview with Screen Rant, the acclaimed actor expressed his desire to return as the zombie hunter Tallahassee for a new potential zombie movie, Zombieland 3. In...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Mare of Easttown’ Actor Sosie Bacon to Star in ‘Something’s Wrong With Rose’ for Paramount Players (EXCLUSIVE)

Sosie Bacon, who recently starred opposite Kate Winslet in the Emmy-winning HBO Max series “Mare of Easttown,” has landed her first lead role in a studio movie. The 29-year-old actor has been tapped to star as Rose in the Paramount Players film “Something’s Wrong With Rose.” Based on the short “Laura Hasn’t Slept,” the movie centers on a doctor whose mind begins to turn on her after she witnesses a horrifying occurrence. The logline reads: “After a bizarre, traumatic event involving a patient, a psychiatrist begins to experience terrifying occurrences that only she can see, and grows increasingly convinced that she’s being...
MOVIES
wccbcharlotte.com

Non-Profit VisArt Video Wants You To Enjoy Your Favorite Movies For A Good Cause

CHARLOTTE, NC– With over 40 years of rich history and cinematic culture, VisArt Video of East Charlotte wants you to enjoy your favorite movies and feel good about it, too!. The 501c3 non-profit organization is dedicated to preserving the movie experience through education, community partners, and rentals of over 40,000 titles, which is more titles than Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video, combined!
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abigail Breslin
Person
Woody Harrelson
Person
Jesse Eisenberg
96.5 KVKI

Denis Villeneuve Says Marvel Movies Are ‘Cut and Paste’ and Turning People Into ‘Zombies’

Sooooo... Denis Villeneuve is probably not going to direct the next Avengers movie. Doing press for his upcoming remake of Dune, Villeneuve had some pointed comments about the Marvel Cinematic Universe and how they reflect on the broader state of Hollywood. Speaking with El Mundo (via The Direct), Villeneuve claimed that Marvel’s movies are all very similar, and that so many of them could even turn the audience into “zombies.”
MOVIES
IndieWire

Guillermo del Toro Has Spent ‘Roughly 16 Years’ Writing Screenplays That Never Got Filmed

Guillermo del Toro will be back in theaters later this year with “Nightmare Alley,” and he’s already at work on his follow-up project with his Netflix-backed stop-motion “Pinocchio” movie. But as much as del Toro fans look forward to his new releases, they also reflect obsessively on the dozens of films the director planned but never got to make. The director revealed on social media this week that he’s written “about 20 screenplays” that have not been shot (via ScreenCrush), which equates to well over a decade of work gone unseen. “By my count I have written or co-written around 33...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Apocalypse#The Zombies#Zombieland#Academy Award#The Walking Dead#Twinkies
wegotthiscovered.com

A Steven Spielberg Classic Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Steven Spielberg is the only director in the history of the industry to see their filmography rack up at least $10 billion at the box office, and that’s all the more impressive when you consider The Lost World: Jurassic Park is the only time he’s ever helmed a sequel outside of the Indiana Jones franchise.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

American Horror Story: Double Feature Finale: Who Didn't Survive 'Red Tide'?

After just five short weeks, our memorable stay in P-Town — with its scenic views, charming boutiques and streets running rampant with talentless, bloodthirsty baldies — came to an end on Wednesday with the finale of American Horror Story: Double Feature Part 1, “Red Tide.” The episode begins with the long-awaited return of Adina Porter…’s body, as an unsuspecting fisherman discovers Chief Burleson’s corpse floating in the sea, prompting Coach Beiste — sorry, Officer Coach Beiste — of the Massachusetts State Police to open an investigation into the brutal crime. (Psst! It was the little girl!) Much to Officer Coach Beiste’s dismay,...
TV SERIES
kiss951.com

A Company Wants To Pay You To Watch Scary Movies

I have never really been a big fan of scary movies. I guess if they’re done in the right way I’m into them, but for the most part I can’t watch someone’s creation from the deep dark places in their brain projected onto a TV or movie screen. I mean, have you seen Saw? But, if scary movies and making an extra $1300.00 is your thing then this opportunity might be for you. A company wants to pay someone to watch 13 scary movies. They’ll also send you a FitBit to wear so they can measure your heartrate to see how scared you get. They want to see if a lower budget scary movie can be just as scary as one with a much higher budget. If this sounds like something for you apply here! Below are the 13 movies they’d want you to watch.
BUSINESS
asapland.com

Fall Movie Preview? What to watch if you want to have fun

The movies of this fall are with so much awe. As the final months of the year are coming, it’s time to catch up with good movies of the year and have fun. Well, let’s have fun with a bunch of movies and popcorn. The meaning of fun differs from...
MOVIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

22K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy