Blocking issues 'absolutely' can be fixed, according to Beamer
Shane Beamer had a layman answer, when asked what Georgia did on Saturday night in Athens, to give the South Carolina Gamecocks problems up front on offense. Kevin Harris, MarShawn Lloyd and ZaQuandre White combined to rush for 81 yards over 26 carries. Zeb Noland and Luke Doty were sacked three times. As a team, Georgia had five tackles for loss. No quarterback hurries were recorded on the stat sheet, but the Bulldogs had Doty on the run for much of the night.247sports.com
Comments / 0