CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Brewers clinch 4th straight playoff berth with win vs Cubs

By Associated Press
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mnzr7_0c10aELM00

Manny Piña homered twice, Eduardo Escobar and Jace Peterson also connected, and the Milwaukee Brewers clinched their fourth straight postseason berth with a 6-4 victory over the Chicago Cubs.

The Brewers won for the seventh time in nine games to ensure themselves at least a wild card after San Diego and Cincinnati lost earlier in the day. Milwaukee’s magic number to lock up the NL Central title is three over St. Louis.

NL Cy Young Award contender Corbin Burnes was shaky by his standards in his first start since throwing eight innings in a combined no-hitter a week ago.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

Related
Golf Digest

Former Cubs pitcher takes off his shirt, throws rosin bag at umpire, has all-time KBO meltdown

We’ve seen some amusing bust-ups and dust-ups relating to the MLB’s new foreign substance checks this season. Max Scherzer and Sergio Romo threatened to get naked. Lance Lynn threw his belt at an umpire. Nothing on the level of George Brett popping his top after getting tossed for pine tar, but still pretty fun. None of those, uh, let’s call them enthusiastic exchanges, however, can compare to the tantrum former Cubs lefty Mike Montgomery threw in the KBO on Friday, bull rushing an umpire and beaning him with a rosin bag before ripping his shirt off and storming from the premises. Behold the insanity ...
MLB
numberfire.com

Trayce Thompson sent to Cubs' bench on Tuesday evening

Chicago Cubs outfielder Trayce Thompson is not starting in Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Thompson will rest in Chicago after Ian Happ was announced as Tuesday's starting right fielder. According to Baseball Savant on two batted balls this season, Thompson has produced a .143 expected average and a 50%...
MLB
Chicago Tribune

‘I knew that was in there’: How Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ broke out of a horrid slump to produce a torrid 6-week stretch

Every player encounters ups and downs over the course of a season, but few experience such extremes as Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ has endured this year. When the front office opted to keep the lineup largely intact after last season’s quick postseason exit, the formula relied in part on Happ being a steady force in the leadoff spot. An awful April as the Cubs leadoff hitter saw him moved ...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manny Piña
Person
Eduardo Escobar
Person
Jace Peterson
Person
Corbin Burnes
WGN News

Patrick Wisdom breaks the Cubs’ rookie home run record

MILWAUKEE – One of the bright spots of a Cubs’ season that has mostly been spent out of contention is the discovery of a player who could be a part of their future plans. Thirty-year-old rookie Patrick Wisdom has emerged as one of the team’s best power hitters this year, showing power as he finally […]
MLB
milwaukeesun.com

Phillies make final push for playoff berth vs. Cubs

The Philadelphia Phillies still have time to catch up and earn their first playoff berth since 2011. But time is running short. With just 19 games remaining, the Phillies are four-and-a-half games behind the Atlanta Braves for first place in the National League East. The Phillies (72-71) are also two-and-a-half...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chicago Cubs#Nl Central
Chicago Tribune

3 thoughts as the Chicago Cubs kick off their final homestand of the season, including Willson Contreras getting hot before an interesting offseason

There were moments Tuesday night at Wrigley Field when it was apparent why the Chicago Cubs and Minnesota Twins are positioned to draft within the top 10 picks next year. Draft order rather than the postseason is on the line in the two-game series, which began with a 9-5 Cubs loss that required 13 pitchers and 353 pitches in a 4-hour, 5-minute game on a chilly, windy night. It kicked off the ...
MLB
Daily Herald

Cubs loss leads to Brewers clinching their spot

MILWAUKEE -- Manny Pina homered twice, Eduardo Escobar and Jace Peterson also connected, and the Milwaukee Brewers clinched their fourth straight postseason berth with a 6-4 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Saturday night. The Brewers won for the seventh time in nine games to ensure themselves at least a...
MLB
95.5 FM WIFC

Brewers Clinch Postseason Spot With Win Over Cubs

MILWAUKEE, WI (WSAU) — Josh Hader navigated a walk, a single, and a double-steal in the 9th inning to strand the game-tying run at second base and send the Milwaukee Brewers to the Postseason for the 4th straight year via a 6-4 win over the Cubs on Saturday. The Brewer’s...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Chicago Cubs: 2 off-the-wall and 1 likely Willson Contreras trade destinations

The Chicago Cubs are at a fork in the road. After a near-total dismantling of the team at the trade deadline, fans were left with a copious amount of questions and pretty much nothing but speculation regarding the future of the team. Though Jed Hoyer had said “Big money spending will be back soon enough“, we also learned the front office wasn’t even being regarding efforts they made in extending the core, particularly Kris Bryant, who openly stated the two sides hadn’t had contract talks since early 2017.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Tony La Russa has message for Albert Pujols

Tony La Russa had a message for Albert Pujols on Sunday. Pujols’ Los Angeles Dodgers are set to begin a four-game series with the Cardinals in St. Louis on Monday. Pujols starred for the Cardinals from 2001-2011, winning three MVPs and two World Series. La Russa was his manager for all of those seasons and loves the slugger dearly.
MLB
chatsports.com

Meet the St. Louis Cardinals’ newest wild card threat

Paul Goldschmidt #46 of the St. Louis Cardinals at bat against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on July 06, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images) The Padres and Reds have been viewed as the St. Louis Cardinals’ biggest wild card threats, but don’t overlook...
MLB
Bleacher Report

Video: Manny Machado Yells 'It's Not F--king About You' at Fernando Tatis Jr.

As the San Diego Padres continue to struggle, frustrations appear to be boiling over. On Saturday night, stars Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. were captured on video getting into it in the dugout, with the former yelling "It's not f--king about you" to his counterpart. Kevin Acee of the...
MLB
NBC 26 WGBA

NBC 26 WGBA

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
399K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy