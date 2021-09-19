South Lake Tahoe-curious? These homes are on the market

(South Lake Tahoe, CA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in South Lake Tahoe. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

9081 Manzanita Drive, Meeks Bay, 96150 5 Beds 4 Baths | $4,300,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,000 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Amazing Tahoe Lake Views, New Construction Home. Come and enjoy the big lake views from this new construction home in the coveted Rubicon Park Estates. The home will feature Master and Jr. Suite, plus 3 additional bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms. Level access garage, plenty of window for lots of light and lake views. There is a spacious bonus room for your entertainment. Rubicon Tahoe Owners HOA available with private sandy beaches, piers, buoys, kayak storage and beach volleyball. (Buyer to verify)

1001 Heavenly Village Way, South Lake Tahoe, 96150 3 Beds 3 Baths | $4,500,000 | Condominium | 3,181 Square Feet | Built in 2002

A one of a kind penthouse, brand new construction with no expense spared as the developer's private high-end residential unit in Heavenly Village.The largest and only private residential unit in the Marriott Grand Residence Club located in Heavenly Village. The great room is spacious with walls of windows that wrap the living space with its dining area, bar lounge & open kitchen. The room's are warmed by wood trims and accents, magnificent lighting fixtures, and hand-scraped wood floors. The kitchen offers custom cabinetry, granite counters, large island & top of the line appliances. Double Master Bedrooms with gas fireplaces, granite steam showers & one den. Private terrace & two underground parking spaces.

320 Kingsbury Grade, Stateline, 89449 3 Beds 2 Baths | $875,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,609 Square Feet | Built in 1972

This home includes a large master bedroom with a walk-in closet and a newly renovated ensuite bathroom. The brand-new laundry room features a washer/dryer, built in sink and lots of cupboard and shelf space for all of your storage needs. The double large garage features a workbench and has direct access to the inside of the home through the laundry room. The other 2 guests rooms share a second bathroom with a jetted tub and lots of cupboard space in both rooms. This home is very close proximity to the casino area, Nevada beaches and a short drive to Heavenly ski resort. Plenty of off road parking is an extra plus.

462 Dresden Lane, Gardnerville, 89460 5 Beds 2 Baths | $3,100,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,200 Square Feet | Built in None

~Private and peaceful ~ Beautiful ranch property with sweeping and spectacular views. Green pastures compliment income producing horse facility arena, paddocks The two parcels include caretakers residence, 3 barns, 18 sheds, equipment storage facilities, and rental house.

