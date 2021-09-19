House hunt Canon City: See what’s on the market now

(Canon City, CO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Canon City will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

240 N Pine Vista, Canon City, 81212 4 Beds 4 Baths | $850,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,650 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Enjoy a vacation 365 days a year in the solitude of this Magnificent Spanish-style Leck straw bail Home. One Minute off of CR 11 High Park Road. Relax with no neighbors in sight!!! With views from all of the ample bedrooms and multiple living rooms to entertain. this estate compares to a postcard of Colorado. You will be charmed with the multiple fireplaces and comforted with the in-floor radiant heat that will keep you cozy in the winter season. The centerpiece of this picturesque home is the locally sourced wood spire that is topped with a statuesque rendering of a Colorado Mountain Lion. This home will charm you in every corner and the walking trails on the property will invite you to sit down to take in all of the breathtaking views. From the warm professional kitchen to the great hall-esque dining room this house is built to please. If you are not the first person to see this property you might not get the opportunity to experience it. They truly thought of everything.

For open house information, contact CHRIS MONTOYA & ASSOC. TEAM, KELLER WILLIAMS PERFORMANCE REALTY at 719-315-1304

10299 Highway 9, Canon City, 81212 3 Beds 4 Baths | $699,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,972 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Custom Quality Hand Peeled Log Home on 35+ Acres with great views and privacy. 1909 Old school house, and 1,350 SqFt Barn/Garage Shop. Garage has a bedroom, bath, laundry room, and a wood burning stove. Fits 1 RV as well, as 3 cars! Great move in condition with log interior. Tongue and groove ceilings, and wood floors throughout. Dining room with nice window seat, and walk out to large front deck! Kitchen has Elmika gas stove, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, breakfast nook, granite countertops, and a beautiful antler chandelier. Living room has pellet stove, vaulted ceilings, and walk out to the covered deck. Main also has laundry room, 1/2 bath, and Master. Master has cedar closets, and attached 5 piece bath. Upper level loft with 2 additional bedrooms, and baths, with clawfoot tub! Walk out lower level with beetle kill pine walls and ceilings. Family room has pellet stove, refrigerator, rugs, and included game tables. Home has radiant propane heat, and generator. Grazing lease, low taxes. This home has so much to offer, come and take a look!

For open house information, contact Irene Tanis CRS GRI, RE/MAX Performance Inc at 719-687-0800

1608 Reservoir Road, Canon City, 81212 3 Beds 3 Baths | $999,500 | 3,197 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Exquisite story and a half home and a 40 x 60 shop on 40 acres with two ponds and irrigation. Beautifully designed home with high ceilings taking advantage of the great views all around. Top-of-the-line floor coverings and window treatments throughout. An 11 x 11 entryway going into a spacious living room with an open staircase to the upper level. Formal dining room, a sunroom/rec-room at the front of the house, as well as a nice family room with direct access onto the pergola-covered patio. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counters, high-grade appliances, and top-of-the-line cabinetry. Very inviting master bedroom on the main level, with great views and a very nice master bathroom. Two more nice-sized bedrooms on the upper level with another full bathroom and a loft area. A new solar system being installed at no cost to Buyer. The home is surrounded by some fantastic mature landscaping, fencing, patio, and spa building. Two car garage plus a 40 x 60 shop where you can keep a dozen more cars! Plus two more storage buildings. A full 40 acres with irrigation rights, a hayfield, a pond, and another privately owned pond. Quiet and serene.

For open house information, contact KURT ZERBY, KURT ZERBY REAL ESTATE GROUP at 719-276-2500

1202 Pennsylvania Ave, Canon City, 81212 3 Beds 2 Baths | $154,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,337 Square Feet | Built in 1974

This home is situated on a corner lot with incredible views! Upon entry you are greeted with a large living room and dining area. The master bedroom has great closet space and an attached 5 piece bathroom. This home has great bones as many updates have been completed to include brand new plumbing, electrical updates, brand new hot water heater, new windows, new sliding doors, new roof and siding, new subfloor, and a new swamp cooler! This home only needs some cosmetic work and has great potential for a quick fix and flip or rental. The lot is one acre and is fenced, there is also a small shed.

For open house information, contact Laura Buckallew, Rocky Mountain Realty at 719-569-7276