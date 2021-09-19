CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, OH

Take a look at these homes on the market in Portsmouth

 4 days ago

(Portsmouth, OH) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Portsmouth than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v6l5y_0c10Zvom00

8335 Granite Street, Wheelersburg, 45694

4 Beds 1 Bath | $79,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,248 Square Feet | Built in 1925

Spacious 1 1/2 story home on two lots. Downtown Burg location. Living room, dining room, kitchen, two bedrooms on first level, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath on second level.

For open house information, contact Bob Marsh, Euton Realty - W at 740-574-2519

Copyright © 2021 Greater Portsmouth Area Multiple Listing Service.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Kclm_0c10Zvom00

1442 Rosemount Rd., Portsmouth, 45662

3 Beds 3 Baths | $259,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,075 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Beautiful brick and vinyl 1 story in a semi-private setting. Owner built. Updated kitchen w/ granite countertops and island. Bay window in kitchen. Desk area in kitchen. 3 Bedrooms and 3 full baths. Gas logs in Living room. Newly painted interior. Formal DR. New laminate flooring and carpet in Mstr BR. Large walk-in closet in Mstr. BR. Full bath in utility room w/ built in ironing board. Inground pool 14x28 w/ heater. Depth is 3.5' to 4.5'. Nice screened rear porch. Patio and fire pit area. 2 out bldgs. Covered front porch. 2 car garage w/ large driveway area. Road is maintained by homeowners.

For open house information, contact Debbie Gilpin, EXSELL Realty Group at 740-353-2525

Copyright © 2021 Greater Portsmouth Area Multiple Listing Service.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JX3h5_0c10Zvom00

218 Raymond, West Portsmouth, 45663

4 Beds 3 Baths | $184,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,740 Square Feet | Built in 1939

Very Nice vinyl sided, ranch style home in a very nice area of Coles Park. This home is nestled on a spacious lot that measures 200 x 175. Enjoy the nice sized front porch and then go inside and start enjoying this functional floor plan. The entry into the the formal living room features a wood burning fireplace w/heatilator. To the left of the living room is the Master Bedroom and bath with laundry hookup. From the living room/dining you will go forward to the open concept kitchen and family room. The kitchen includes refrigerator, oven, cooktop ,microwave, and dishwasher. The delightful family room contains a gas fireplace. There are three additional bedrooms and 1.5 baths. So many outdoor features to enjoy--there is an open deck overlooking the rear yard and the level side lot that could be home to garden area, a pool, and other recreational uses. There is a five car wide block garage that is heated.. A CONTENTS ONLY AUCTION WILL BE HELD ON THE PROPERTY.

For open house information, contact Ruthann Brush, Brush Realty at 740-354-3171

Copyright © 2021 Greater Portsmouth Area Multiple Listing Service.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EMu7H_0c10Zvom00

71C Patriot Ridge Dr., Wheelersburg, 45694

4 Beds 4 Baths | $569,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,890 Square Feet | Built in 2004

This custom built brick home sits on over 1.5 acres in Patriot Ridge! 2,890 sq. ft. of finished living space on the first level consisting of 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, large eat-in kitchen, dining room, living room and den that walks out onto the back covered patio area. There is another 2,890 sq. ft. of finished living space in the basement with another full bathroom. Attached 3 car garage with an additional detached 1 car garage. Home is in excellent condition and ready to be moved into!

For open house information, contact Nick Rutman, Rutman Burnside Realty Group LLC at 740-354-4663

Copyright © 2021 Greater Portsmouth Area Multiple Listing Service.

