Take a look at these homes on the market in Portsmouth

(Portsmouth, OH) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Portsmouth than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

8335 Granite Street, Wheelersburg, 45694 4 Beds 1 Bath | $79,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,248 Square Feet | Built in 1925

Spacious 1 1/2 story home on two lots. Downtown Burg location. Living room, dining room, kitchen, two bedrooms on first level, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath on second level.

1442 Rosemount Rd., Portsmouth, 45662 3 Beds 3 Baths | $259,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,075 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Beautiful brick and vinyl 1 story in a semi-private setting. Owner built. Updated kitchen w/ granite countertops and island. Bay window in kitchen. Desk area in kitchen. 3 Bedrooms and 3 full baths. Gas logs in Living room. Newly painted interior. Formal DR. New laminate flooring and carpet in Mstr BR. Large walk-in closet in Mstr. BR. Full bath in utility room w/ built in ironing board. Inground pool 14x28 w/ heater. Depth is 3.5' to 4.5'. Nice screened rear porch. Patio and fire pit area. 2 out bldgs. Covered front porch. 2 car garage w/ large driveway area. Road is maintained by homeowners.

218 Raymond, West Portsmouth, 45663 4 Beds 3 Baths | $184,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,740 Square Feet | Built in 1939

Very Nice vinyl sided, ranch style home in a very nice area of Coles Park. This home is nestled on a spacious lot that measures 200 x 175. Enjoy the nice sized front porch and then go inside and start enjoying this functional floor plan. The entry into the the formal living room features a wood burning fireplace w/heatilator. To the left of the living room is the Master Bedroom and bath with laundry hookup. From the living room/dining you will go forward to the open concept kitchen and family room. The kitchen includes refrigerator, oven, cooktop ,microwave, and dishwasher. The delightful family room contains a gas fireplace. There are three additional bedrooms and 1.5 baths. So many outdoor features to enjoy--there is an open deck overlooking the rear yard and the level side lot that could be home to garden area, a pool, and other recreational uses. There is a five car wide block garage that is heated.. A CONTENTS ONLY AUCTION WILL BE HELD ON THE PROPERTY.

71C Patriot Ridge Dr., Wheelersburg, 45694 4 Beds 4 Baths | $569,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,890 Square Feet | Built in 2004

This custom built brick home sits on over 1.5 acres in Patriot Ridge! 2,890 sq. ft. of finished living space on the first level consisting of 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, large eat-in kitchen, dining room, living room and den that walks out onto the back covered patio area. There is another 2,890 sq. ft. of finished living space in the basement with another full bathroom. Attached 3 car garage with an additional detached 1 car garage. Home is in excellent condition and ready to be moved into!

