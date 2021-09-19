Top homes for sale in Mason City

(Mason City, IA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Mason City. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

106 Parkridge Dr, Mason City, 50401 3 Beds 2 Baths | $210,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,144 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Sweet curb appeal! Nicely landscaped. Three bedroom ranch with two car attached garage. Steel siding, enclosed porch that can convert to a carport. Located close to hospital and all west side shopping. Available very soon. Owners relocating shortly. Not a lot to do to this home except add your personal touch. Same owners over the past 40+ years. 200 amp service updated recently. Newer energy efficient windows. Generously sized lower level family room and another finished lower level room that could be your fourth bedroom with an egress window installed. Call the listing agent to see.

109 17Th Ne, Mason City, 50401 3 Beds 1 Bath | $89,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,494 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Hurry to see this 3 bedroom, 1 bath home with a detached 2 stall garage and Awesome outdoor entertainment area's. You'll love open floor plan with the kitchen, dining and living room, The eating bar is a huge plus. Bathroom has been updated Very nice home for the money!! Call your Realtor today before it's GONE!!

328 S Pennsylvania, Mason City, 50401 4 Beds 2 Baths | $189,710 | Single Family Residence | 3,510 Square Feet | Built in 1902

Located near Mason City's historical district, this home is stunning! Sit on the front porch and have some refreshments. The front entry way has hardwood floors and beautiful wanes coating, crown molding, and arched doorways! The formal living room also has hardwood floors and a fireplace for those cool evenings. The main floor library has built in cabinets. The formal dining room has room for all of your guest with an additional coffee station. Entering the kitchen with dark cabinetry, two ovens, cook top, pantry with spaciousness for cooking up any meal! The upper level has four bedrooms and bonus room. Outside is a patio and nice sized yard. Call today as this one of a kind home wont last long.

32 S Yorktown Pike, Mason City, 50401 4 Beds 2 Baths | $259,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,796 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Take a look at this beautiful Eastbrooke home! This home is located right across the street from the park, swiming pool, tennis courts and ball diamond. Features include main floor and lower level family rooms, large eat-in kitchen, main floor laundry, and attached garage.

