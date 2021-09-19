Take a look at these homes for sale in Castaic

(Castaic, CA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Castaic. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

24127 Twin Tides Drive, Valencia, 91355 3 Beds 3 Baths | $745,000 | Townhouse | 2,147 Square Feet | Built in 2002

This is your dream home! Experience fine living in the heart of Bridgeport, one of Valencia’s most prestigious communities. This beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bath contemporary features 2,147 sf of living space nestled on an immaculately groomed lot. Rustic-tile on the first floor welcomes you inside and take you past a formal living and dining room to a chef’s kitchen perfect for cooking up a feast to entertain friends with white cabinetry and breakfast bar, and open to a family room with a warm fireplace to cuddle up with loved ones during movie nights as the cool weather arrives. You will fall in love with the resting quarters upstairs which includes a loft and where wood flooring takes you through spacious bedrooms and the luxurious master bathroom includes dual vanities, a shower, and jetted tub. Even more, a private balcony off the second floor is the perfect space to enjoy your morning coffee and enjoy the early morning sounds of nature! Other amenities include a two-car garage, and resort-style amenities including a large clubhouse, pool, man-made lake for boating, biking/jogging trails as well as a huge park surrounding this gated community!

27058 Rio Prado Drive, Valencia, 91354 4 Beds 3 Baths | $669,900 | Condominium | 2,032 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Turn-key 4bd/3ba townhome with desirable amenities in beautiful Valencia! Enter past the 2 car garage, up the path, where you're welcomed into the lovely living space featuring carpeted flooring, high vaulted ceilings, and beautiful brick fireplace - a perfect space for unwinding. Beyond that is the dining area which is attached to the fabulous, updated kitchen. Equipped with spacious granite countertops and oak cabinets - this kitchen is ideal for any culinary artist. This home has two bedrooms with full ensuite bathrooms. One is located on the first level which includes oak cabinetry and a marble countertop; Perfect for hosting out-of-town guests. The primary bedroom upstairs has excellent views and includes a Jacuzzi jetted tub, glass-enclosed shower, and marble countertops. The remaining bedrooms are spacious, carpeted and provide ample closet space and could be used as a home office, etc. Enjoy the covered patio in the backyard with room for seating and grilling, perfect for the SoCal weather. Amenities located nearby which include a pool, basketball courts, clubhouse, and tennis courts! Other features: Central A/C, forced air heating, street parking, new pump for upstairs spa, new glass shower doors. Nearby: Central Park, Castaic Lake State Recreation Area, College of the Canyons, shopping and dining, easy access to I-5 and 14 Fwy,45 miles from LA. Title report reflects 3 beds, 2 baths. One bed and one bath is not reflected on title.

25826 Via Candice, Valencia, 91355 4 Beds 3 Baths | $999,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,325 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Huge price reduction.Tenant is out and now easy to show! This home has it all! Beautiful Heritage tract that has been expanded & customized. Amazing master suite that includes huge walk-in closet room, sliding barn door to your spa retreat bathroom with 5 head rain shower with sliding barn glass doors, Jacuzzi tub with adjustable jets, ozone, chromotherapy heated back rest and recirculating water. Custom wood cabinets, shiplap inlay on walls, quartz counter tops, custom trifold mirror, makeup vanity area, and Anthropology finishes! Secondary upstairs bedroom is a double room that gives you additional living space could be 5th bedroom. New flooring downstairs in Dec 2020. Large open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, light kitchen with breakfast bar open to family room with fireplace and builtins. Office/bedroom and bathroom with walk-in shower downstairs. Serene backyard with new patio cover with added electrical for lighting, mature trees, garden areas, Rachio Smart sprinklers, step down secluded fire pit patio area, Full large walk-in storage room off back of the house saves your garage from clutter. Newer dual pane windows, Quite Cool Fans, tankless water heater, nest thermostat, 2 nest protects, custom shutters in living area and office, Newer updated light fixtures. Close to Paseo for easy access to parks, pools, shopping and restaurants. So much already done and ready for you to call your home! Call CHARLEEN Mullin at Remax of Santa Clarita DRE#00911849 for showings at 661-713-8216.

26907 Carmelita Drive, Valencia, 91355 4 Beds 3 Baths | $895,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,356 Square Feet | Built in 2001

For Accurate Up to date Information on this home, please contact: ***Albert F. Rodriguez, Realtor, 661-993-5831 / arod@realtyagent.com*** Premium private location in the desirable gated community, the Woodlands. The largest Carmelita model features 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. Spacious floor plan. The upgraded kitchen with granite countertops and top-notch backsplash. Plenty of cabinetry, stainless steel appliances. Dining area with leaded glass window. Downstairs has a full bath, downstairs bedroom with murphy bed. Direct access to the 2 car garage. Upstairs includes loft area, laundry room 2 additional bedrooms w/an upgraded jack & Jill bath and their own private balcony and the master bedroom suite includes master bath which is a tranquil retreat w/ tile floors, soaking tub, custom shower, custom vanity, and walk-in closet. This yard is incredible and designed like a meditation garden. The HOA amenities include a playground, resort-style pool, tennis and basketball courts, and hiking trails

