Take a look at these homes on the Watertown market now

W8236 Sunset Ct, Lake Mills, 53551 2 Beds 2 Baths | $359,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,519 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Ranch homes in Shorewood Hills don't come up often, but here's one! This home is on a quiet cul-de-sac within walking distance to the public launch & pier, your gateway to Beautiful Rock Lake. Enjoy the screened 3 season porch overlooking large mature trees with plenty of privacy for your backyard retreat. Inside you'll find a large kitchen with plenty of counter space adjacent to the family room, living room, dining room, and natural wood fireplace. The bedrooms are spacious, with lots of natural light. Roof is 2 years old and new vinyl windows around 10 years old. The 2-car attached garage has recently been insulated and finished off with drywall. Plenty of space in the lower level just waiting for your finishing touches. Lower level laundry can easily be moved to the main.

W8042 County Road B, Lake Mills, 53551 3 Beds 2 Baths | $349,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,210 Square Feet | Built in 1970

With a little vision & creativity, this could be the lake property of your dreams! This 3 BR, 1.5 bath single wide cottage has 8’ of frontage & sits on a LARGE 1.4 acre lot providing plenty of options for outdoor entertaining, gardens, & room to play. Lots like these don’t come around too often on Rock Lake! Great views from the screened-in porch & living room. Rock Lake is a 1365-acre recreation lake where you can enjoy water skiing, kayaking, sailing, swimming & fishing. The cottage is centrally located just minutes to historic downtown Lake Mills with quaint shops & lots of dining options, easy 25 min drive to Madison, 1 hr to Milwaukee and Rockford & 2 hrs to Chicago. Come discover all this charming town has to offer!

W1045 Audubon Park Dr, Ixonia, 53036 3 Beds 3 Baths | $329,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,872 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Well cared for colonial situated on a beautifully landscaped corner lot in the Audubon Park neighborhood. Kitchen and dining lead out to great patio, perfect for entertaining. Semi-open concept on main with an added den for additional space that can be used as sitting area, playroom, or office. Laundry / mudroom on main floor conveniently located off garage. Upstairs, the large master en-suite includes walk-in closet off the bathroom. Two additional rooms with another full bath round out the top floor. Unfinished basement is ready for an additional bathroom. Finishing it off would add great space and equity to the home.

724 Belmont Dr, Watertown, 53094 3 Beds 2 Baths | $374,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,657 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Located 12 minutes off I-94 this new construction home is currently under construction. The Sophia 1657 features a centrally located kitchen w/ maple cabinetry, granite counters & a convenient pantry cabinet. Dividing the kitchen from the main living area is snack bar, which is designed for casual meals & entertaining. An open dining room & great room w/ GFP offer plenty of shared living space. This home's master bedroom features a large WIC & a private bathroom w/ dual vanity & 5-foot shower. On the opposite side of the home are two comfortably sized secondary bedrooms & a hall bath. Finally, the mudroom features a closet & bench for shoes, jackets & other everyday items. This home has an egress window & rough in's at basement & is priced w/ a concrete driveway.

